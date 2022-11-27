Grand final joy for Sinead Goldrick and Blaithín Mackin

AFLW Grand Final: Melbourne Demons 2.7 (19) Brisbane Lions 2.3 (15)

Dublin’s Sinead Goldrick and Armagh’s Blaithín Mackin have become the latest Irish players to turn into AFLW Premiership stars after their side, Melbourne Demons, had a four-point win over the Brisbane Lions in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Goldrick, who signed to the Dees before the 2020 season and Mackin, who only joined the club in June, join the illustrious list of Irish AFLW players to win Premiership medals which includes Clare’s Ailish Considine (twice) and Orla O’Dwyer.

IPSWICH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 27: Sinead Goldrick of the Demons in action during the 2022 AFLW Season 7 Grand Final match between the Brisbane Lions and the Melbourne Demons at Brighton Homes Arena, Springfield, Ipswich on November 27, 2022 in Ipswich, Australia. (Photo by Russell Freeman/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Both sides were separated by 0.3% at the top of the AFLW ladder after ten rounds of the home and away season. And the game was played out in the same fashion. This was a high-pressure game, plenty of drama and nail-biting until the final siren.

"To do it here, to have to come up here to Brisbane and wear the disappointment of that, it lasted about a nanosecond amongst this group," Melbourne captain Daisy Pearce told Channel 7 post match.

"It was like we don't care where we're playing, we're playing in a grand final and we're going up there to win - and they invited the wrong team to their house-warming."

The home side got out of the blocks early with two opening quarter goals from Dakota Davidson and Cathy Svarc and a sublime last-ditch tackle from Nat Grider ensured the Lions led 12-1 at the opening break.

Two quick behinds at the start of the second quarter for the Demons underlined the pressure they started to apply and it ws eventually paid off when Alyssa Bannon turned over possession, brilliantly scooped the ball up to the on-rushing Armagh woman and she steered the ‘Sherrin’ home from 30 yards out. At the long break, there was only two between the sides, 12-10.

The Dees took the lead for the first time in the sixth minute of the second half after a goal from Tayla Harris. Both sides exchanged behinds including a minor score from Orla O’Dwyer and at three-quarter time the visitors had the lead by two.

The final quarter was tense throughout with both sides putting huge work-rate with some big tackles across the oval. The only two scores of the final quarter were two rushed behinds but the Dees suffocated the Lions run-and-carry game throughout and held out for the four-point win.

O’Dwyer put in another massive shift again for the Lions in this finals series with 11 disposals and six tackles joined that behind in the third quarter.

As for Blaithín Mackin, it will be a day she will never forget, scoring a goal in a Grand Final after being signed only five months ago. The Armagh woman had five disposals and a tackle.

Sinead Goldrick had five disposals of her own also. The Dubliner has been a very important figure in the Demons' defence in the past three seasons and showed her true worth again this season.