Camogie All-Stars: All-Ireland champions Kilkenny lead the way with eight awards

All-Ireland champions Kilkenny have dominated the PwC Camogie All-Stars team after capturing the O’Duffy Cup for a 15th time. Amongst the eight All-Stars recipients for the All-Ireland champions, were first-time winners Aoife Norris as goalkeeper and half-back Laura Murphy. In defence for Kilkenny, Grace Walsh and Claire Phelan picked up their third All-Star wins.

The Cats half-forward duo of Julianne Malone and Denise Gaule also picked up awards, with Denise Gaule having previously taken her place on the All-Star team in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.