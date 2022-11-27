Camogie All-Stars: All-Ireland champions Kilkenny lead the way with eight awards

Cork picked up four All-Stars - Libby Coppinger in corner-back, Saoirse McCarthy as half-back, Ashling Thompson in mid-field and Katriona Mackey at corner-forward.
Kilkenny’s Miriam Walsh with her Senior All Star Award and her 2022 PwC GPA Senior Camogie Player of the Year Award Pics: Ryan Bryne, Inpho

Sun, 27 Nov, 2022 - 09:04
Cian Locke

All-Ireland champions Kilkenny have dominated the PwC Camogie All-Stars team after capturing the O’Duffy Cup for a 15th time. Amongst the eight All-Stars recipients for the All-Ireland champions, were first-time winners Aoife Norris as goalkeeper and half-back Laura Murphy. In defence for Kilkenny, Grace Walsh and Claire Phelan picked up their third All-Star wins.

The Cats half-forward duo of Julianne Malone and Denise Gaule also picked up awards, with Denise Gaule having previously taken her place on the All-Star team in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

First-time All-Stars Kilkenny’s Aoife Norris and Laura Murphy

Katie Nolan took her place in the 2022 line-up in corner-forward position, with Miriam Walsh joining as full-forward for Kilkenny.

Cork picked up four All-Stars - Libby Coppinger in corner-back, Saoirse McCarthy as half-back, Ashling Thompson in mid-field and Katriona Mackey at corner-forward.

Waterford’s Captain Lorraine Bray and Beth Carton were awarded the mid-field and centre-forward positions respectively, with Galway’s Shauna Healy completing the 2022 PwC Camogie All-Stars line up in corner back.

Kilkenny Manager Brian Dowling was named as PwC Camogie Manager of the Year for the second time having guided the Cats to All-Ireland victory in 2020 and 2022.

Miriam Walsh also collected Senior Player of the Year award for Kilkenny, with Lisa Casserly of Galway the recipient of the Intermediate accolade, whilst Antrim’s Dervla Cosgrove was chosen for the Premier Junior Player of the Year. All three were selected after voting by intercounty players through the GPA, with the awards sponsored by PwC.

Waterford’s Beth Carton and Lorraine Bray

All-Ireland Intermediate champions Galway lead the 2022 PwC Camogie Soaring Stars represented by seven players: defenders Ciara Hickey, Clara Donohue, Katie Manning and Lisa Casserly on the back line. Jennifer Hughes took her position in midfield, with forwards Katie Gilchrist and Niamh McPeake completing Galway’s selection.

Runners up in the Intermediate Championship Cork took home three Soaring Stars, with Ashling Moloney full-back Joanne Casey half-forward and Lauren Homan in corner-forward.

CAMOGIE ALL-STARS: A Norris (Kilkenny); L Coppinger (Cork), G Walsh (Kilkenny), S Healy (Galway); L Murphy (Kilkenny), C Phelan (Kilkenny), S McCarthy (Cork); A Thompson (Cork), L Bray (Waterford); D Gaule (Kilkenny), B Carton (Waterford), J Malone (Kilkenny);  K Nolan (Kilkenny),  Walsh (Kilkenny), K Mackey (Cork).

Cork's Lauren Homan is presented with her Soaring Camogie Stars award by Uachtarán Hilda Breslin and PWC’s Markets Partner David McGee.

