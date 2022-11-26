Wall guides Kilmurry past Thurles Sars and into Munster final

Munster Club JFC: Thurles Sars (Tipperary) 0-12 Kilmurry (Cork) 2-11.

TWO first-half goals against the wind were decisive as Cork champions Kilmurry saw off the challenge of Thurles Sarsfields in the Munster Club JFC semi-final at Templetuohy on Saturday.

Thurles were leading 0-3 to 0-1 after 18 minutes when David McCarthy punished a mishandling error in the Sarsfields' defence with Kilmurry’s first goal.

Kilmurry were 1-2 to 0-4 clear after 29 minutes when Padraig Brehanu breached the Thurles lines for Kilmurry’s second goal but Sarsfields fought back strongly and a long-range point from Paddy Creedon had the Tipp champions trailing 0-7 to 2-2 at half-time.

Though Sarsfields had the first two scores of the second half to forge ahead, Kilmurry then took over and with Liam Wall an inspiring figure hitting six points, four from play, they ran out comfortable winners.

Kilmurry will meet Fossa of Kerry in the Munster final.

Kilmurry scorers: L Wall (0-6, 2fs), P Brehanu (1-1), D McCarthy (1-0), K Kelleher, J Mullane, B Hinchin, R Leahy (0-1 each).

Sarsfields scorers: P Creedon (0-5, 4fs), L McCormack(0-2, frees), K Bracken (0-2), D Stakelum, K Costello, H Fogarty (0-1 each).

KILMURRY: J McDonell; F Warren, K Barrett, G O Mahoney; T Collins, W Ronan, B Hinchion; K Kelleher, James O Mullane; R Duggan, L Wall, L Aisling; P Brehanu, D McCarthy, D Cahalane.

Subs: John O Mullane for McCarthy (h/t), R Leahy for Duggan (37), J Buckley for James O Mullane (54), D Linehan for Barrett (64), W Buckley for Brehanu (64;.

THURLES SARS: L Cummins; G Kerrigan, C Hayes, M Purcell; D Stakelum, H Fogarty, C Fogarty; K Costello J Armstrong; K Bracken, P Creedon, S Butler; L McCormack, A Ryan, M Russell.

Subs: A Stakelum for Ryan (h/t), J Fogarty for Bracken (h/t), M Cahill for Russell (45), D Burke for Kerrigan (55), E Fogarty for Butler (61).

Referee: J Hayes, Limerick.