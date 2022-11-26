Rathmore a class apart as they ease past Kanturk

Munster Club IFC semi-final: Kanturk 2-6 Rathmore 1-17

KERRY Intermediate champions Rathmore proved a class above as they strode to a provincial final berth at the expense of outmatched Kanturk at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday.

The east Kerry men hit the ground running, and once John Moynihan fired home an early goal, they built up a commanding lead. In a competition that is dominated by the Kingdom, (Kerry 14, Cork 4 titles), the trend looks set to carry on.

For All-Ireland winners with Kerry, Paul Murphy and forward Shane Ryan - both outstanding again here - they continue a remarkable season of success. Rathmore, under the guidance of Denis Moynihan, started with a surge, they landed two frees from Chrissy Spiers for the lead. When Brendan O’Keeffe started a move, providing the pass to James Darmody who parted to John Moynihan for a fourth minute goal, they led 1-2 to no score.

And when Shane Ryan lofted over a ’45, there were signs this could be a long afternoon for Kanturk.

The Duhallow side, forced to line out minus the injured Ryan Walsh, opened their scoring in the 10th minute through Grantus Bucinskas, but the Rathmore response was swift when Shane Ryan - after being fouled himself - kicked over a mark, 1-4 to 0-1 on 15 minutes.

With so much ammunition all over the field, Spiers kept the scoreboard moving following a foul on Paul Murphy, the centre-back was pulling the strings in his half of the field.

Kanturk’s second point arrived in the 19th minute from Colin Walsh. But, once again, it only served as a brief reply. The next five points, unanswered, went the way of Rathmore. Shane Ryan and Spiers frees were followed by three from play from the boot of John Moynihan and a brace from Shane Ryan.

Rathmore ahead 1-10 to 0-2 at the break. They began the second-half in determined fashion. There was a superb block by James O’Sullivan in front of his own goal, and then a scoring opportunity for John Moynihan that came back off the post. Moynihan then had the ball in the net, but referee Derek O’Mahoney had called for a free - which Spiers converted. The next four points went the way of Rathmore, 1-15 to 0-2.

Brian O'Sullivan, Kanturk holding off the tackle of Mark Ryan, Rathmore

Grantus Bucinskas pulled a goal back for Kanturk and when Ian Walsh found the net followed by an Aidan Walsh point, they trailed by eight points with Rathmore temporarily reduced to 14 men after Fionn Holohan was black-carded in the 44th minute.

As the game petered out, there was never any danger of Rathmore losing this one. They awaity Sunday's winners from the other semi-final between Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) and Ballina (Tipperary).

Scorers for Kanturk: G Bucinskas (1-3, 0-1 free, 0-1 mark), I Walsh (1-0), Aidan Walsh (0-2), C Walsh (0-1).

Scorers for Rathmore: C Spiers (0-7 frees), S Ryan (0-6, 0-2 marks, 0-1 45, 0-1 free), J Moynihan (1-1), M Ryan, D Rahilly and J Darmody (0-1 each).

KANTURK: R Cashman; J McLoughlin, J Browne, L O’Neill; T Walsh, D Browne, B O’Sullivan; P Walsh, Aidan Walsh (Capt); C Walsh, I Walsh, L McLoughlin; Alan Walsh, G Bucinskas, J Fitzpatrick.

Subs: M Healy for J Fitzpatrick (43), C Hendry for L McLoughlin (48), C Clernon for C Walsh (53), C Mullane for G Bucinskas (60), B Healy for B O’Sullivan (61).

RATHMORE: K O’Keeffe; J O’Sullivan, A Moynihan, D Murphy; B O’Keeffe, P Murphy, R Holohan; M Ryan (Capt), C Ryan; D Rahilly, C Spiers, B Friel; J Moynihan, J Darmody, S Ryan.

Subs: M Reen for C Spiers (44), A Dineen for F Holohan (55), C Kelly for J Darmody (58), C O’Connor for S Ryan (59), J Mahony for C Ryan (62).

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary).