Two supporters handed lengthy bans after ugly Parnell Park scenes

The Leinster Council have confirmed two supporters have been handed two- and one-year suspensions respectively arising from the violence in last Saturday week’s provincial intermediate quarter-final in Parnell Park.

A sideline brawl escalated into the stand and on foot of video evidence and an investigation the Leinster competitions control committee issued proposed bans to two attendees, one lasting 96 weeks and the other 48. Neither have responded to the council to contest the penalties therefore they come into force.

A total of nine suspensions were recommended with Oulart-the-Ballagh incurring the majority of them. It is understood two of their players have been proposed 12-month bans and the club have been banned from representing Wexford in Leinster for the next two seasons.

While the Wexford club intend contesting several of the sanctions made against them and their players intend doing the same, Naomh Barróg have accepted their €2,000 fine and potential loss of home advantage for the Leinster IHC final. They face Bray Emmets in Saturday’s semi-final and their suspended player has agreed to a one-match penalty, which rules him out of the game in Aughrim.

In a statement released on Friday, Leinster GAA said: “An investigation was launched by Comhairle Laighean CCC into an incident which occurred during the above fixture.

“This investigation has now concluded, and Leinster CCC issued proposed penalties to the clubs themselves and to players/member/supporters of both clubs.

“It was proposed that Naomh Barróg be fined €2,000 and should they win their Leinster Club semi-final, they have home advantage removed from them for the final. Naomh Barróg have accepted these penalties.

“Oulart The Ballagh have requested a hearing from the Leinster Hearings Committee in relation to their proposed penalties. In addition nine playing members from both clubs and two supporters from both clubs received proposed penalties arising from the incident.

“One player accepted a one match ban and the two supporters who had proposed bans of 48 and 96 weeks, have not requested a hearing, accordingly their proposed penalties will now be imposed. The remaining eight playing members have requested a hearing from the Leinster Hearings Committee.

“Comhairle Laighean and Comhairle Laighean CCC, will not be making any further statement while this disciplinary process remains ongoing.”