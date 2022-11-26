Colman Kennedy: 'You don't want to be defined by something you did at 17'

That goal. It’s what Colman Kennedy will forever be remembered for. All of it. The mullet. The ferocity of the shot. With time ticking and just a point down, the audacity to take it on from over 20 metres out.

Winning an All-Ireland final and beating a starlet-studded Dublin side in such dramatic fashion as he did in that 2011 minor decider is only bestowed on a few pairs of shoulders and he doesn’t forget that. It actually is something to tell the grandkids.

But nostalgia in your 20s is often misplaced. Not that the score has haunted him but it has followed him. It’s not as if he hasn’t scored goals since. A year later, his crucial score sent Clonmel Commercials on their way to a first senior county football title in 10 years.

After four years studying and working in Pennsylvania, he returned to Ireland in 2019 looking to give people a reminder or two that he could still play. That he wasn’t just a teenage kick. “For me personally, that was always the thing. You don’t want to be defined by something you do when you’re 17. Coming back, I wanted to show I still had something to give.

“I still hope I’ve a few more years to give but it has been a slow transition and trying to relearn how to play the game. But over all the hard training sessions the driving factor was to let people know I could still play a bit.”

Initially on a soccer scholarship in La Salle where he completed an MBA, Kennedy returned home to a game that was almost unrecognisable to him.

“It took me a long time to settle back into the GAA. It was a different game I returned to, the defensive systems. When I came back, I was surprised by it. It wasn’t the free-flowing kicking game I grew up with. I had to readjust and I had a lot of bad performances and was taken off a lot.

“It’s been a process but I’m definitely enjoying it more. I always have enjoyed it but when you’re playing well and winning it’s more enjoyable. But there was a transition period for a number of years. I didn’t fit back in seamlessly as I thought I would.”

Still, Kennedy counts his blessings. In 2020, he and his brother Conal started on Tipperary’s historic Munster final-winning team as their other sibling Jack was injured and forced to stay at home because of Covid restrictions. He’s also added to his 2012 senior county medal with another three, although emulating Commercials’ Munster success of 2015 remains an objective.

Beating Nemo Rangers like they did, Kennedy says Commercials have “blown the door open for everyone” in the province but they obviously don’t want anyone else walking through it. Confidence has never been an issue for them.

“It comes down to belief. On our day, we can put it up to any club team in the country but it’s just about delivering on the day. We always seem to have trouble within our own county in terms of putting performances together. There are a lot of good resilient teams like Loughmore, Moyle Rovers, JK Brackens and Upperchurch.

“We never think about Munster at the start of the year but when we get out of Tipp we fancy our chances. Since I started playing senior, we’ve won Munster once. When I was in America, we got beaten fairly comprehensively by Dr Crokes and then Nemo beat us quite easy in the 2019 final. But we’ve had runs, we beat St Joseph’s twice, we beat Newcastle West in 2015 so there have been some very good performances. We do set high standards.

“In the next few years, there are a lot of us who are unfortunately coming towards the latter stages of our career. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but you’d be hoping we get a few more chances to get a run in Munster. For now, we’ll concentrate on Sunday.”

As an inter-county footballer who finished up with Tipperary in early June and was able to have some downtime before the club scene commenced, Kennedy likes the split season. He senses club-only players do too.

“Playing on the hard ground in August and September was great and I imagine for the onlooker the football was better to watch in that time of the year. Compared to what it was like before, it definitely makes sense what we’re doing now.

“There’s a lot of maintenance but as a sportsman being able to play nearly every week for the majority of the year is something you enjoy. You obviously need time off as well but I think it was a good decision especially for the club players.”

Newcastle West appear exactly the type of team to burst Commercials’ bubble after the high of knocking out Nemo but Kennedy insists Tommy Morrissey’s side are wary. “They’re a big, physical side who set up very well. They’re well able to hit around the middle so they will have no fear of us and we know that.

“Any team left in Munster now probably thinks they can win it. We’ve blown the door open for everyone but we have to be at 100% to keep with these lads. They have two All-Star nominees in Cian Sheehan and Iain Corbett, good footballers and a solid structure.”