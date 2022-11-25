The continuous education of Clonmel Commercials' star Jack Kennedy

In the seasons after Tipperary stormed to the 2015 minor All-Ireland final, Jack Kennedy was thunderous. Tall, technical, forceful in the air. It was only a matter of time before the Aussies came calling.

He took on Kerry midfielder and future Geelong champion Mark O’Connor in that U18 decider. Within two years he’d made the senior number nine his own. After their championship exit, North Melbourne invited him over alongside Armagh’s Rian O’Neill for a two-week trial. Kennedy had not attended a combine; his all-round ability in blue and gold alone was cause for a closer look.

“It’s funny. I was coming to an end with college and the whole trip I wasn’t that pushed,” he recalls now.

“I’d a bit of nerves going over and my dad was pushing me to do it. Initially I was reluctant but after spending two weeks I was mad to give it a go. To live a professional life, train in those facilities, it was just a level above anything I’d experienced.

“I wasn’t into strength and conditioning or rehab, I really took that from it. The preparation that goes in around it. I started getting niggling injuries and realised the importance of injury prevention and activation. That is one thing I look back on.”

A valuable lesson devastatingly drilled home in 2020. That winter two of his brothers, Conall and Colman, helped power Tipperary to their first senior provincial title in 85 years. Jack was sitting at home, unable to play after a hamstring injury suffered in the semi-final and unable to attend due to Covid regulations.

The grade 2 tear in the belly of the muscle was immediately diagnosed. The grade 2 in the tendon was only discovered later. It meant a few weeks of hoping to feature before the dream was ultimately dashed.

“I was low for a few days but still around the group, trying to stay positive. When you are at home the day of the game and the lads are heading off to the bus, you’re pretty down.

“I think I went out to try running actually, just to get out of the house. Even if I was around the lads, it probably would’ve been easier. Once the game started, pride takes over at the way they were playing.”

As the Premier prepared for the subsequent campaign, Kennedy made considerable changes. In Santry, they told him the tolerable difference between left and right leg hamstring strength was 10%. His was 27%. Imbalances needed addressing, Australia’s professional game showed the investment required.

For much of his upbringing, Kennedy’s world consisted of the ball. He never paid heed or interest to gym work. Suddenly he leapt into a new sphere, embracing Nordic exercises, single-leg work, bodyweight glute bridges and band exercises. Another string to his substantial bow.

How is an inter-county star formed? The notion is fixed, an awesome player emerges for club and county. The lived experience is much more fluid. It is shifting, evolving, picking from various encounters that piece together to produce a talent.

Jack is the middle brother of the three. It was backyard battles with his siblings and neighbours that first stoked the fire.

“We had plenty of it. Sean O’Connor is our neighbour. He is younger but we used to bring him in as well, playing anything and everything. Rugby, hurling, football. Bating into each other.

“Colman always set the standard.”

The eldest played Junior Cup rugby with Rockwell. He spent some time with Cork City in soccer. He was part of an excellent Commercials team with Seamus Kennedy and Michael Quinlivan and won an All-Ireland minor medal in 2011.

“He really set the bar. That kicked us on.”

Fast forward to the next institution in his education, UCC.

“I went in for Sigerson in my second year. I think I was the only Tipp man and I’m pretty introverted. I wouldn’t be the loudest, especially when it was predominantly Cork and Kerry and they had their own groups. But I just loved it. The way Billy Morgan did it, they just wanted to play football. That suits me.

“Not that there were no tactics, but it was about good ball into the forwards, heads up. It was brilliant to be involved. Ian Maguire was there my first year, he was a great leader. I learned a lot from that.”

He played alongside Tom O’Sullivan, Sean O’Shea and Jason Foley as they won it out in 2019. He watched a wing forward with vision and an almighty engine and wondered how it was possible for Kerry to leave him out. Soon after Paudie Clifford made the step up and never looked back.

Their style suited his skillet. Instincts over all else. Even as a free-taker, Kennedy will rarely head to the field and kick all day.

“I just get too much in my head. I might throw down one or two during a break in training instead.”

It develops every time he takes to the field. Up until minor he preferred to strike frees from his hands until a nightmare day with the club saw him opt for ground striking. On this road, such junctions are consistent. Emerging on the horizon when you least expect them.

Earlier this year in the Division 4 league final, Tipperary were trailing by a point when they were awarded a free from 50 metres. A recent episode was still rattling around Kennedy’s mind and they went short, failing to manufacture a score.

“We played London the week before and had to win. I hit four long-range frees and only got one, three were fairly poor. Anyway, the next training on Tuesday, one of the lads said to me, any free outside the 45, ‘we will work it short.’ So I did.

“I probably should have stepped up. There was a slight breeze and I don’t have as big a boot as someone like Seanie but looking back, I should have hit it. If I had it again, I’d put it down and have a pop.”

Always learning. The same is true for the club. After shocking Nemo Rangers, Newcastle West are next up in the Munster semi-final on Sunday. Kennedy and Clonmel Commercials march on to another frontier.

“I was lucky. I came in after 2014. They won a county in 2012, were disappointed 2013 and 2014. Charlie McGeever came in 2015, got it together and brought us to the next level. The thing is, we realise it is a talented group but that is not enough. Over the last seven or eight years we have seen that when we left county medals behind us. We came up against unbelievable teams, but at times we felt we didn’t play.

“We have been pretty successful, but 2016 was my second year and we won a Munster. You think it will happen every year and it was a long road back until 2019 and we didn’t perform again. This is a big test Sunday; we have been bulling to get back.”