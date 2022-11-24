Former GAA president Seán McCague has died

The Scotstown man, 77, served as uachtarán of the association from 2000 to ‘03 when he oversaw the abolition of Rule 21.
Former GAA president Seán McCague has died

File Pic 2010: Former President of the GAA Sean McCague in attendance at the Monaghan v Tyrone Ulster Final in Clones

Thu, 24 Nov, 2022 - 11:47
John Fogarty

The death has occurred of former GAA president and ex-Monaghan senior football manager Seán McCague.

The Scotstown man, 77, served as uachtarán of the association from 2000 to ‘03 when he oversaw the abolition of Rule 21, which prevented British army and police officers from becoming GAA members. In the face of strong opposition in his native province, McCague’s leadership was crucial to the vote passing and greatly admired by politicians.

It was also in his time in office that the qualifiers were introduced to the All-Ireland senior football championship, while the GAA succeeded in securing several million in government funding for the redevelopment of Croke Park.

As Monaghan manager, McCague guided The Farney County to three Ulster SFC titles – 1979, ‘85 and ‘88 as well as a National League title in ‘85. The ‘79 victory was Monaghan’s first provincial senior success in 41 years. He was also assistant manager for the International Rules series in 1987 and ‘90.

McCague, who was principal at St Mary’s Boys’ National School in Monaghan town and had spent time working in a preparatory school in Ballyvourney, was chairman of the GAA’s Games Administration Committee between 1991 and ‘94 having also served in county and provincial administration.

In becoming the 33rd GAA president, he succeeded Joe McDonagh in winning the 1999 vote.

McCague donated a kidney to his brother Gabriel in 1981. The pair were two of seven brothers in a family of 10.

McCague is survived by his wife Bernie and daughters Paula, Nuala, Martha, Freda and Emma.

More in this section

Corn Ui Mhuirí: Bandon take their chances to put themselves in poll position Corn Ui Mhuirí: Bandon take their chances to put themselves in poll position
Corn Ui Mhuirí: The Sem overcome the elements and Mounthawk to ensure safe passage into last eight Corn Ui Mhuirí: The Sem overcome the elements and Mounthawk to ensure safe passage into last eight
Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Dominant first half sees Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne past Milltown
Former GAA president Seán McCague has died

Bans of up to 12 months handed out for Parnell Park row

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.253 s