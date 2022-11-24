Former GAA president Seán McCague has died

The death has occurred of former GAA president and ex-Monaghan senior football manager Seán McCague.

The Scotstown man, 77, served as uachtarán of the association from 2000 to ‘03 when he oversaw the abolition of Rule 21, which prevented British army and police officers from becoming GAA members. In the face of strong opposition in his native province, McCague’s leadership was crucial to the vote passing and greatly admired by politicians.

It was also in his time in office that the qualifiers were introduced to the All-Ireland senior football championship, while the GAA succeeded in securing several million in government funding for the redevelopment of Croke Park.

As Monaghan manager, McCague guided The Farney County to three Ulster SFC titles – 1979, ‘85 and ‘88 as well as a National League title in ‘85. The ‘79 victory was Monaghan’s first provincial senior success in 41 years. He was also assistant manager for the International Rules series in 1987 and ‘90.

McCague, who was principal at St Mary’s Boys’ National School in Monaghan town and had spent time working in a preparatory school in Ballyvourney, was chairman of the GAA’s Games Administration Committee between 1991 and ‘94 having also served in county and provincial administration.

In becoming the 33rd GAA president, he succeeded Joe McDonagh in winning the 1999 vote.

McCague donated a kidney to his brother Gabriel in 1981. The pair were two of seven brothers in a family of 10.

McCague is survived by his wife Bernie and daughters Paula, Nuala, Martha, Freda and Emma.