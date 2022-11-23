Dominant first half sees Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne past Milltown

Corn Uí Mhuirí Group B

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne 3-11 Presentation Milltown 3-6

Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne made use of the strong wind at their backs and they filled their boots, scoring 3-3 in the opening quarter. Cian Ó Cinnéide with a deft finish for the first, before striking again for the second – the wind deceiving the goalkeeper as a point attempt went over his head. The third goal quickly followed as Paudie MacGearailt struck for Pobalscoil.

Presentation Milltown got themselves on the board in the 16th minute - Liam Evans finished well for a goal - but it would be their only score of the half as Corca Dhuibhne pressed on to take a 14-point lead into the break.

Milltown got the start they needed to the second half with an early goal – Cian O’Brien linking up with Dáire Hogan before the former punched to the net.

Milltown added a third goal through Evan McCarthy after an unselfish pass by Darragh Clifford. Clifford was nearly rewarded for his good deed a couple of minutes later but a square ball saw his goal ruled out.

That took the wind from the sails of Pres Milltown somewhat, with Pobalscoil able to manage the game for the final quarter to see out the victory.

Scorers for Pobascoil Chorca Dhuibhne: C Ó Cinnéide (2-3), P MacGearailt (1-1, 1f), J MacGearailt (0-3, 1f), C MacGearailt (0-2), C Cordubh (0-1)

Scorers for Presentation Milltown: L Evans (1-0), C O’Brien (1-0), E McCarthy (1-0), D Hogan (0-3f), D Clifford (0-1), F Griffin (0-1), G Evans (0-1).

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne: J de hÓra (Dingle), C O’Fearghaill (An Ghaeltacht), J O’Neill (Castlegregory), JJ MacLiam (An Ghaeltacht), S O’Cuinn (An Ghaeltacht), R O’Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), C O’Dufaigh (An Ghaeltacht), S O’Conchuir (Lispole), P O’Riain (Dingle), A O’Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), C O’Gealbháin (Lispole), C O’Cinnéide (Lispole), C Cordubh (An Ghaeltacht), J MacGearailt (Lispole), P MacGearailt (An Ghaeltacht).

Subs: C MacGearailt (An Ghaeltacht) for O’Conchúir (9), Tadhg O’Cathail (Dingle) for O’Riain (57), Antaine O’Séaghdha (An Ghaeltacht) for O’Dufaigh.

Presentation Milltown: D Kingston (Beaufort), M O’Callaghan (Keel), S Clifford (Laune Rangers), B Downes (Milltown/Castlemaine), G Quirke (Milltown/Castlemaine), D Corcoran, G Evans (Keel), L Evans (Keel), Fionán Griffin (Keel), T Gosney (Listry), E McCarthy (Annascaul), C O’Brien (Milltown/Castlemaine), M Murphy (Keel), D Clifford (Laune Rangers), D Hogan (Milltown/Castlemaine).

Subs: Damien O’Connor for Quirke (22), M Byrne (Keel) for McCarthy (57), A O’Sullivan (Firies) for O’Callaghan (58), J Clifford (Listry) for Murphy (58).

Referee: T McCarthy (Castleisland Desmonds).