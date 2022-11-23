Dominant first half sees Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne past Milltown

A dominant first half display from Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne saw them take advantage of the wind to build up a 14-point lead at half-time
Dominant first half sees Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne past Milltown

DOMINANT: A dominant first half display from Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne saw them take advantage of the wind to build up a 14-point lead at half-time. File pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 16:40
Aidan Clifford

Corn Uí Mhuirí Group B

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne 3-11 Presentation Milltown 3-6

Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne made use of the strong wind at their backs and they filled their boots, scoring 3-3 in the opening quarter. Cian Ó Cinnéide with a deft finish for the first, before striking again for the second – the wind deceiving the goalkeeper as a point attempt went over his head. The third goal quickly followed as Paudie MacGearailt struck for Pobalscoil.

Presentation Milltown got themselves on the board in the 16th minute - Liam Evans finished well for a goal - but it would be their only score of the half as Corca Dhuibhne pressed on to take a 14-point lead into the break.

Milltown got the start they needed to the second half with an early goal – Cian O’Brien linking up with Dáire Hogan before the former punched to the net. 

Milltown added a third goal through Evan McCarthy after an unselfish pass by Darragh Clifford. Clifford was nearly rewarded for his good deed a couple of minutes later but a square ball saw his goal ruled out.

That took the wind from the sails of Pres Milltown somewhat, with Pobalscoil able to manage the game for the final quarter to see out the victory.

Scorers for Pobascoil Chorca Dhuibhne: C Ó Cinnéide (2-3), P MacGearailt (1-1, 1f), J MacGearailt (0-3, 1f), C MacGearailt (0-2), C Cordubh (0-1) 

Scorers for Presentation Milltown: L Evans (1-0), C O’Brien (1-0), E McCarthy (1-0), D Hogan (0-3f), D Clifford (0-1), F Griffin (0-1), G Evans (0-1).

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne: J de hÓra (Dingle), C O’Fearghaill (An Ghaeltacht), J O’Neill (Castlegregory), JJ MacLiam (An Ghaeltacht), S O’Cuinn (An Ghaeltacht), R O’Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), C O’Dufaigh (An Ghaeltacht), S O’Conchuir (Lispole), P O’Riain (Dingle), A O’Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), C O’Gealbháin (Lispole), C O’Cinnéide (Lispole), C Cordubh (An Ghaeltacht), J MacGearailt (Lispole), P MacGearailt (An Ghaeltacht).

Subs: C MacGearailt (An Ghaeltacht) for O’Conchúir (9), Tadhg O’Cathail (Dingle) for O’Riain (57), Antaine O’Séaghdha (An Ghaeltacht) for O’Dufaigh.

Presentation Milltown: D Kingston (Beaufort), M O’Callaghan (Keel), S Clifford (Laune Rangers), B Downes (Milltown/Castlemaine), G Quirke (Milltown/Castlemaine), D Corcoran, G Evans (Keel), L Evans (Keel), Fionán Griffin (Keel), T Gosney (Listry), E McCarthy (Annascaul), C O’Brien (Milltown/Castlemaine), M Murphy (Keel), D Clifford (Laune Rangers), D Hogan (Milltown/Castlemaine).

Subs: Damien O’Connor for Quirke (22), M Byrne (Keel) for McCarthy (57), A O’Sullivan (Firies) for O’Callaghan (58), J Clifford (Listry) for Murphy (58).

Referee: T McCarthy (Castleisland Desmonds).

More in this section

Corn Ui Mhuirí: The Sem overcome the elements and Mounthawk to ensure safe passage into quarter-final Corn Ui Mhuirí: The Sem overcome the elements and Mounthawk to ensure safe passage into quarter-final
Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A Corn Uí Mhuirí: Colaiste Na Sceilge power past Colaiste Choilm
Corn Uí Mhuirí: St Flannan's secure first victory as they see off Rathmore Corn Uí Mhuirí: St Flannan's secure first victory as they see off Rathmore
<p>ON TARGET: Micheál Maguire, Hamilton High School Bandon shooting past High School Clonmel keeper Oisín O’Donoghue for his goal during their Corn Uí Mhuirí Munster Post Primary Schools SFC match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork. Pic: Dan Linehan</p>

Bandon take their chances to put themselves in poll position

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.23 s