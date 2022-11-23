Corn Uí Mhuirí: St Flannan's secure first victory as they see off Rathmore

Corn Uí Mhuirí Group A

St Flannan's 4-10 Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore 2-14

St Flannan’s led Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore from pillar to post to claim victory in Wednesday’s Group A Corn Uí Mhuirí clash.

But despite never trailing, the Ennis rarely found themselves comfortable during the 4-10 to 2-14 victory in Mick Neville Park.

Two goals in as many minutes nearing the end of the first half proved the difference with Rathmore battling to the bitter end as their search for a first win goes on.

St Flannan’s got off to the perfect start when Sean McMahon brilliantly picked out the dangerous Luca Cleary with the full forward palming to the net inside 30 seconds.

Rathmore’s response came from the impressive Ciaran Collins as he kicked a pair, one from play and one from a free.

The Kerry school couldn’t find the leveller as scores from Darren Keane and a McMahon free kept Flannan’s in front.

Collins reduced the margin to the minimum before the Ennis school twice found the net inside 90 seconds. Cleary turned provider for the first as he fed Fionn Cotter who struck first time into the net. A driving run from impressive midfielder Fred Hegarty saw him fire to the roof of the net for a 3-2 to 0-4 lead after 25 minutes.

It could have been much worse for Rathmore but they had keeper Matthew Kennedy to thank after he saved Keane’s penalty on 27 minutes.

And they finished the half strongly, David O’Leary grabbing a pair to go with two from Collins to leave it 3-2 to 0-8 at the interval.

Scores from Sean Finnegan and Collins after the restart further reduced the margin before Flannan’s once more put daylight between the sides.

Cleary grabbed his second goal after 36 minutes, expertly finishing off his left into the top corner after cutting in from the wing. The Clare school then had points from Cleary, Cian Kirby, James Hegarty and Keane to push them 4-8 to 0-10 in front.

Rathmore’s response was impressive as they hit 1-3 on the bounce, O’Leary finding the net following a brilliant fetch from a Darragh Nagle delivery.

St Flannan’s substitute Fiachra Kirby gave them some breathing room hitting a pair on his introduction as they held a six point lead approaching injury time.

A long range Fionn Murphy free cut the gap for Rathmore and corner back Gavin Barry popped up on the opposition ‘21 to sensationally fire a low shot into the corner of the net.

That had just four points between the teams but it was too little too late for the Kerry outfit as Flannan’s secured a maiden win of the campaign.

Scorers for St Flannans: L Cleary (2-2), F Hegarty (1-0), F Cotter (1-0), F Kirby (0-2), C Kirby (0-2), D Keane (0-2), J Hegarty (0-1), S McMahon (0-1, free).

Scorers for P.S Rathmore: C Collins (0-9, 5 frees), D O’Leary (1-2, 1 m), G Barry (1-0), S Finnegan (0-2), F Murphy (0-1, free)

ST FLANNANS:

C Howard (Eire Og); G Barry (Ennistymon), C Maher (Doora Barefield), R Kilroy (The Banner); F Meaney (Doora Barefield), F Treacy (Eire Og), P Nagle (Doora Barefield); J Hegarty (Ennistymon), F Hegarty (Ennistymon); F Cotter (Lissycasey), S McMahon (The Banner), C Kirby (Clonegad); C Meaney (Clonegad), L Cleary (Eire Og), D Keane (Lissycasey).

Subs for St Flannans: B MacDonough (Doora Barefield) for J Hegarty (46), F Kirby (Clonegad) for C Meaney (49), I Williams (Doora Barefield) for C Maher (49), L Aherne (Clarecastle) for Cotter (51), H Doherty (Clarecastle) for L Cleary (60).

P.S RATHMORE: M Kennedy (Rathmore); S Dalton (Gneeveguilla), C O’Connor (Rathmore), G Barry (Gneeveguilla); J Buckley (Rathmore), P Moynihan (Rathmore), D McCarthy (Rathmore); F Murphy (Rathmore), S Finnegan (Gneeveguilla); C Moynihan (Rathmore), D Nagle (Rathmore), S Daly (Rathmore); D O’Leary (Gneeveguilla), C Collins (Rathmore), J Doyle (Gneeveguilla).

Subs for Rathmore: R Moriarty (Rathmore) for D McCarthy (13 inj).

Referee: John O’Halloran (Bruree).