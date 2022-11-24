Spioraid Naoimh secure quarter-final berth after 11-year Corn Uí Mhuirí hiatus

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh 2-13 Coláiste Chríost Rí 0-6

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh Bishopstown returned to the TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí this year for the first time since 2011, and they have marked it with three wins from three in Group 4 to qualify for the quarter-finals.

They had the better performers in this Cork derby tie at the 4G in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Wednesday.

Robert Quirke’s goal nine minutes into the second-half put them 1-11 to 0-3 clear. Odhran Foley’s solo effort from close range in the 60th minute secured his side's second goal to yield a 13-point win.

Castlehaven goalkeeper Anthony Seymour is part of the Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh backroom team, and a Corn Uí Mhuirí winner to boot. He was delighted with their first season back.

“The objective was to get the lads playing at this level. They are quite young. We had four sixth years starting and our bench would be fifth and fourth years.

“They are enjoying it and it is good for Cork football, and they will get to play again after Christmas.

“There is huge work in local clubs, it is the fruits of that shining through. We also have a structure in the school going back seven years that started the foundation for this.”

Coláiste Chríost Rí, meanwhile, have a game in hand against HHS Bandon, but with two losses under their belt, they have it all to do.

The winners took a commanding lead at the interval, 0-10 to 0-2, mainly through points from Adam O’Sullivan (3), Kevin Werner (2) and Gary Holland (2).

There was cause for hope when, turning to play with the wind, Artjmos Petrov pointed for Coláiste Chríost Rí, but they were too reliant on the boot of free-taker Rory Hogan for scores.

Scorers for Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh: R Quirke (1-2), A O’Sullivan (0-4, 0-1 free), O Foley (1-0), G Holland (0-3), K Werner (0-2), M O’Brien and M O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Coláiste Chríost Rí: R Hogan (0-4 frees), C Molloy and A Petrov (0-1 each).

COLÁISTE AN SPIORAID NAOIMH: S Cronin (Bishopstown); D Byrne (Ballinora), J Byrne (Ballinora, Capt), C Dineen (Inniscarra); D O’Donovan (Bishopstown), M O’Brien (Ballinora), K Murphy (Bishopstown); T O’Keeffe (St Finbarr’s), M O’Connor (Éire Óg); A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), O Foley (Bishopstown), A Laverty (Ballinora); K Werner (Ballinora), G Holland (Bishopstown), R Quirke (Ballinora).

Subs: B Cahill (Bishopstown) for K Werner (40), S Connolly (Inniscarra) for A Laverty (53), D O’Brien (Inniscarra) for A O’Sullivan (60).

COLÁISTE CHRÍOST RÍ: A O’Brien-Towler (Nemo Rangers); F McGorry (Nemo Rangers), E Varian (St Nick’s), B Heffernan (St Nick’s); O Whyte (Sliabh Rua, Capt), B O’Neill (Nemo Rangers), J Kennefick (St Finbarr’s); R O’Neill (Nemo Rangers), C Molloy (Nemo Rangers); T Morgan (Ballincollig), R Hogan (Nemo Rangers), R Deasy (Sliabh Rua); A Petrov (Nemo Rangers), B Clancy Byrne (St Nick’s), C O’Sullivan (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: A Kennedy (St Finbarr’s) for B Clancy Byrne (42), A Connolly (Ballygarvan) for B Heffernan (54), S Doolan (St Finbarr’s) for R Deasy (56), J Buckley (Nemo Rangers) for C O’Sullivan (61).

Referee: Brendan Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue).