If Cork championship gets preferential treatment Galway will want same

If Cork are granted a deviation from Croke Park to allow 22 teams compete in their premier senior county championships, there will be a “massive clamour” for Galway to be afforded the same derogation, Galway chairman Paul Bellew has said.

At this month’s Cork county board meeting, secretary Kevin O’Donovan said the GAA’s rules advisory committee has supported a Cork request for a deviation from the 16-team county championship cap to allow their flagship competitions remain unchanged in 2023. The request will now go before Central Council at the beginning of next month.

Twelve club teams compete in the Cork premier senior championships. The knockout stages see one team join from the divisions/colleges section, which consists of eight divisional teams and two colleges, UCC and MTU Cork.

The 12 club teams and 10 college/divisional teams gives a total of 22, but Cork have long maintained their structure is a case of 12 plus one, not 12 plus 10.

Congress 2021 passed into rule a 16-team limit for county senior and intermediate championships, to come into effect next year.

Galway, who had a 24-team senior hurling championship, sought a derogation from rule earlier this year, but were refused.

Having read reports in this newspaper of Cork’s request, Galway chairman Paul Bellew knows there will be demand within Galway to return to Croke Park with a second request should any other county be granted a way around the 16-team limit.

“We are aware Cork may be seeking a deviation. Clubs have raised the issue with us. We aren’t privy to what Cork are doing, all we know is our deviation request earlier in the year was refused. The reasons we were given was that the rule was only brought in in the last 18 months and has to be implemented,” said Bellew.

“As far as we’re concerned, we will wait and see if a deviation is granted in Cork. I know there will be a massive clamour for it to be brought in in Galway, but let’s see what Central Council decides.” Galway have a 16-team SHC ready to go for next year, with Bellew forecasting that their slimmed down top-tier competition will cost them €150,000 in gate receipts.