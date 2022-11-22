Dublin GAA granted planning permission for €6.6million centre of excellence

Dublin GAA have been granted planning permission for the development of a €6.6 million centre of excellence in Hollystown.

Described as a “GAA cluster facility” on part of the grounds of the former Hollystown Golf Course on the Ratoath Road in north-west Dublin, the county board last week received a 10-year permit to build four floodlit pitches, three of which will be sand-based and one all-weather playing surface.

The ground floor of the old golf clubhouse is to be renovated and altered into dressing rooms with the first floor used for officers and team meetings space.

A new two-storey extension of the premises will incorporate six dressing rooms with a gym and treatment area to be built on the first floor. A separate indoor training facility comprising a 30 metre by 20 metre pitch with a team tactics space is also planned.

The construction of a spectator stand to accommodate a maximum of 500 spectators with partial roof/cover, a hurling wall, a hurling practice area and a maintenance and storage building are also envisioned as well as a walking trail with outdoor exercise equipment around the perimeter of the site, a 100m long speed training area and car parking for 54 spaces and an overflow area for 100.

In November 2020, Dublin GAA confirmed they had acquired 23 acres of land from Glenveagh Homes in Hollystown “to be used as a training and playing facility for all Dublin teams and by Tyrrelstown GAA Club. The facilities will also be made available to the local community and schools.”

Chairman Mick Seavers remarked: “This is a great day for Gaelic Games in our county. Never before has the value of sports been more relevant to people, both mentally and physically. Sporting facilities and green spaces are essential in our cities and this strategic development will bring huge benefits to Dublin GAA and to the local community.”

The 27-hole Hollystown GC was previously owned by Cork businessman and long-time GAA supporter Oliver Barry and had among its members several current and former Dublin senior footballers and hurlers. During the 2000s and early 2010s, it was a tradition for players to enjoy a game there on the Mondays after championship games.

In 2018, Dublin GAA bought the 35-acre Spawell site in Templeogue in south-west Dublin beside Faughs and St Jude’s GAA clubs for €9m. Their intention was to construct four pitches and a training hub there but no work has yet taken place and it remains a complex for a host of retailers such as a pub, a golf driving range, a hairdressing salon and a garden centre.