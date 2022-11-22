Semple Stadium to host Ballyea-Ballygunner in Munster SHC final 

Like the senior hurling final, Munster's Club SFC showdown between Kerins O'Rahillys or Éire Óg and Clonmel Commercials or Newcastle West is scheduled for a Saturday.
VENUE CONFIRMED: The final has been fixed for FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday week. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 15:13
John Fogarty

Ballyea and Ballygunner’s Munster Club senior hurling final has been fixed for FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday week, December 3 (3.15pm).

It’s their first provincial game at a neutral venue having previously faced off in Cusack Park and Walsh Park, Ballygunner trouncing a Tony Kelly-less Ballyea in Ennis in last year’s quarter-final, 3-20 to 2-6.

In 2018, Ballygunner won the clubs’ Munster semi-final on a scoreline of 2-26 to 2-23 in Waterford city.

Munster GAA have also confirmed the Roscrea-Monaleen intermediate hurling final will be staged in Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday week (1pm). At the same time in Mallow, Ballygiblin will clash with St Kieran’s in the junior decider.

Like the senior hurling final, Munster’s Club SFC showdown between Kerins O’Rahillys or Éire Óg and Clonmel Commercials or Newcastle West is scheduled for a Saturday. The December 10 final will have a 7.30pm throw-in.

