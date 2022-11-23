All-Kerry clash of the Sem and Mounthawk the standout game in Corn Uí Mhuirí

There are two Cork and Kerry derbies down for decision in round 3 of the Corn Uí Mhuirí, although postponed games from previous rounds mean the majority of quarter-final places won’t be decided on Wednesday.

Cork contenders Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Bishopstown, and St Francis College, Rochestown, are the only two schools who know a win guarantees them knockout football into January regardless of other results.

The standout clash, though, may well be the rerun of last month’s Kerry Colleges final between St Brendan’s, Killarney, and Mercy Mounthawk. The Sem were 2-8 to 0-6 victors that day, fuelled by goals from John Kelliher and Aodhán O'Neill, while goalkeeper Shay O’Meara produced game-clinching saves from Mounthawk threats Paddy Lane and Odhrán Ferris. Lane and Ferris were members of the Tralee school’s Frewen Cup (U16.5A) champions last April which has generated such excitement around this side.

Both got off to winning starts, although reigning champions St Brendan’s needed an injury-time Callum Cronin goal to overcome Coláiste na Sceilge after throwing away a six-point lead. A win at Milltown (all games 1.30pm unless stated) would send either side top of Group C, while Sceilge face Ballincollig’s Coláiste Choilm at Lewis Road, Killarney, as both aim to get off the mark.

Rochestown College, with back-to-back wins plundered against Kerry opposition, head to Bishopstown (11.30am) to play Skibbereen Community School, who survived a late scare to beat Presentation Milltown in their Group B opener and hold a game in hand.

Eight of Roco’s team that featured against Milltown last time out started for their hurlers in the Harty Cup last Wednesday, although elimination there leaves them free to focus on the big ball this winter. Cork minor football top-scorer Brian Hayes has spearheaded their attack effectively from full-forward, his 1-14 supplemented by two goals each from Seán Coakley and Micheál O’Mahony. At the other end, Mikey O’Connell has saved a penalty and is yet to concede a goal.

Skibb are backboned by six of their 21/22 semi-finalists and first-time Simcox Cup champions: full-back Hugh O’Donovan, centre-back Cathal Hegarty, midfielders Tomás Ó Donnabháin and Shane O’Connell, centre-forward Niall Daly, and full-forward Luke Shorten.

Elsewhere in that group, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne meet Pres Milltown at Keel, with both seeking a first win. Pobalscoil still have that game in hand against Skibb to come.

In Group D, Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh have enjoyed a remarkable first Corn Uí Mhuirí campaign in 11 years. Managed by Castlehaven goalkeeper Anthony Seymour, a past pupil and 2005 Corn Uí Mhuirí winner, they have ground out victories over Clonmel and Hamilton High Schools, and now encounter sister school Coláiste Chríost Rí on the Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4G pitch (12pm).

Wing-forward Adam O’Sullivan was involved in everything good for them in shocking Hammies, while Ballinora trio James Byrne, Mark O’Brien, and Robert Quirke are key players down the middle, alongside Darragh O’Donovan and Tomás O’Keeffe.

Chríost Rí were well beaten by Clonmel in their opener and the Tipp representatives could knock out last year’s semi-finalists Hamilton High School with a second win at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, even though Hammies have another game to come against Chríost Rí.

The only game in Group A sees winless Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra, Rathmore, and St Flannan’s of Ennis clash to put points on the board at Rathkeale (1pm).