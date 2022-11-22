Lessons learned as Tony Kelly and Ballyea plot Gunners' downfall

This was no poor mouth from Tony Kelly. He was simply being pragmatic.

When chatting to Kelly underneath the main stand at Cusack Park following Ballyea’s less than convincing one-point win over 14-man St Finbarr’s, Sunday’s second Munster semi-final was just throwing in down the road in Limerick.

But Kelly didn’t need to know the identity of Ballyea’s Munster club hurling final opponents to know the Clare champions won’t be given a prayer in two weeks' time. And for middling good reason too, he added.

It was Ballygunner who ended up coming through the second Munster semi-final, a semi-final that was of far superior quality to the first. Ballyea, like nearly every other club in Munster at this stage, have an unpleasant track record against the reigning champions from Waterford.

Back in 2018, Ballygunner shaded an extra-time epic between the pair at Walsh Park. Last year’s Munster quarter-final was far less epic and far more one-sided. Ballyea, without the injured Kelly and travelling half-back Gearoid O’Connell, were crushed 3-20 to 2-6.

The task on December 3 is to see if they can make up the 17-point difference from 12 months ago and, in the process, inflict a first provincial defeat on Ballygunner in three years.

“Look, we won’t be given a chance, and looking at Ballygunner and Na Piarsaigh with the talent and pedigree they have with Munster club and All Ireland finals, that is probably justified,” remarked Kelly, who was sporting a nasty cut above his right eye.

“We’ll have a crack off whoever it is and see where it takes us. We have a lot of lads back that weren't with us last year. Gudgie [O’Connell] is back from San Fran, Cathal Doohan is back from Australia, and I’m back from injury, so we have maybe four or five lads back that we would have had in 2016.

“We have a couple more lads from minor teams that are strengthening the end of your panel, but we are under no illusion of the task ahead. But this time of year, any underdog going in playing in this weather, it does even the playing field a small bit.

“It does level the playing field if you get a bad day. You are not going to get free-flowing hurling. So, we will train hard and maybe learn from what we did last year when we stood off an excellent team and they punished us. We’ll watch and see how we can try and plot a downfall for them.”

Even though Kelly missed the first two months of the inter-county season owing to ankle surgery, Ballyea’s run to the concluding day of action in Munster means he’s not had much of an opportunity to step off the carousel since his end of February return in county colours. Despite the demanding schedule, he counts himself a split-season supporter.

“It is a long year when you do win your club and manage to go into November and December. It’s about managing it.

“I quite enjoy the split season in the sense that over the summer you get a small bit of downtime after the intercounty before you ramp things up again. Other counties have different ways of running it and maybe having ten weeks of a wait before they go into the province, that’s not ideal for anyone.

“Is it perfect? It probably isn't, so maybe a few tweaks to try and balance it a small bit more. But in the main, as an idea for a player, it does work.”