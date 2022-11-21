Luke Loughlin on the up for The Downs

Leinster Club SFC semi-final: The Downs (Westmeath) 2-12 Ratoath (Meath) 0-17

A self-confessed 'headbanger', Luke Loughlin is on the verge of his second major title success at Croke Park in a matter of months.

A Tailteann Cup winner with Westmeath in July, when he scored two points in the final defeat of Cavan, Loughlin was Man of the Match for The Downs in Saturday's provincial club semi-final win, this time helping himself to 0-5.

It is the latest chapter in his ongoing tale of recovery from a 10-year alcohol and drugs addiction which he spoke about in detail following the Tailteann Cup triumph.

Loughlin revealed that one stage in 2021, a 'video went around of me asleep at the side of a train track' during a two-month 'bender'.

"Luke is the type of player that, he can be very creative, he's instinctive and he's spontaneous and we don't try to take that out of him," said The Downs manager Lar Wall after guiding the club to a first Leinster final in 50 years. "He's a matchwinner and he does magical things. He's been a key player for us all year.

"He's had a tough year with injuries, obviously he was with Westmeath and he's had a tough journey the last few years but he's come out of it a really top quality bloke and obviously his football is starting to show as well."

Loughlin curled over two beauties from play in the opening quarter but it was his three points during the third quarter of the game, when the Westmeath champions turned the screw on Ratoath, that proved so important.

His fifth point of the game in the 52nd minute opened up a 2-12 to 0-12 lead and they required that cushion as a resurgent Ratoath reeled off the game's last five points.

Andrew Kilmartin's second booking in the 57th minute reduced The Downs to 14 and Ratoath piled on the pressure with point after point, giving themselves an opportunity to level the game seven minutes into stoppage time but Jack Flynn's kick from a free was off target.

"It unsettled us, we had to move around players a little bit and lads were losing their direct opponents a bit," said Wall of the red card. "It got a bit panicky but listen, we seen it out and that's all that matters."

The loss adds to the poor record of Meath teams in the competition with Dunshaughlin still the last team from the county to claim the Leinster title, 20 years ago.

Ratoath will rue the concession of the opening goal to Ciaran Moran. They had opportunities to clear but Gavin McGowan fumbled and Moran pulled on the loose ball to the net.

Tied seven times in the first-half, and at 1-7 to 0-10 at half-time, The Downs won the third quarter by 1-4 to 0-1 to leave themselves in pole position, Westmeath hurler Niall Mitchell, who formed a two-man inside forward line with Loughlin, striking the second goal after Kevin O'Sullivan's clever pass from the endline.

They should have enjoyed a smoother final few minutes but Ratoath points from Eamonn Wallace, Flynn, the excellent Daithi McGowan and Bryan McMahon pushed them all the way.

Next up is a December 4 final clash with Kilmacud Crokes, the holders, when The Downs will seek to become the first Westmeath team since Garrycastle in 2011 to claim the title.

"The pressure will be slightly off for the final....I think," smiled Wall. "Maybe it won't when we're back here in two weeks but listen, we'll embrace it."

The Downs scorers: L Loughlin (0-5, 2 frees); N Mitchell (1-1, 1 free); C Nolan (1-0); A Kilmartin (0-2); I Martin, J Lynam, E Burke, C Coughlan (0-1).

Ratoath scorers: D McGowan (0-6, 3 frees); C Rogers, J Flynn (1 45'), E Wallace, B McMahon (0-2); B O'Brien, K McCabe, C Rooney (0-1).

THE DOWNS: T Martin; P Murray, E Burke, Darragh Egerton; C Coughlan; M Kelly, J Moran, J Lynam; C Drumm, C Nolan; A Kilmartin, K O'Sullivan, I Martin; N Mitchell, L Loughlin.

Subs: D Clarke for Drumm (30+2 - h/t, blood); T Tuite for Martin (53); L Moran for O'Sullivan (60); Clarke for Drumm (61); Dean Egerton for Kelly (64).

RATOATH: D McPartlin; B Wyer, C McGill, C O Fearraigh; E Wallace, G McGowan, B Daly; B McGowan, C O'Brien; K McCabe, D McGowan, J Flynn; B McMahon, C Rogers, B O'Brien.

Subs: L Kelly for O Fearraigh (24-30, blood); C Rooney for McCabe (42); P Byrne for Rogers (53); A Gerrard for G McGowan (55); B O'Connor for C O'Brien (58).

Ref: B Tiernan (Dublin)