Seán Kelly the difference as Moycullen secure Connacht final berth

Moycullen 2-8 Strokestown 0-7

Moycullen manager Don Connellan hailed Galway captain Seán Kelly as his goal was the key moment in securing a place in their first ever Connacht SFC final.

Kelly was instrumental throughout against Strokestown, with his marauding runs from deep a feature, and while scores were at a premium in the second half and again in extra-time, he popped up with the decisive strike.

Moycullen were 0-6 to 0-5 in front at half-time and held a 0-7 to 0-5 lead after their captain Dessie Conneely scored in the 57th minute. But the Roscommon champions found a way back and points from Diarmuid McGann and Cathal Compton sent the game to extra-time.

However, Paul Kelly quickly pointed before his brother, Seán, followed up a rebound for their goal and Ger Davoren added a second goal as Moycullen advanced.

“The amount of work that man has got through is unreal,” said Connellan.

“But it’s going non-stop now, 12 months nearly with him and it’s hard on him. It’s hard going.

“I think that’s our fourth game in five weeks or something like that and it’s beginning to tell. That bit of fatigue was there mentally and physically as much as anything else.

“Seán is just constant motion. He got on the end of it (the goal) and a couple of seconds later, maybe 12, 14 seconds later he’s back at the other end of the pitch.”

Moycullen only won their first county title in 2020 but backed that up with victory over Salthill-Knocknacarra this time around, and they impressed against Westport too.

Their superb running lines were a feature of their Connacht quarter-final win but despite shooting 3-18 in Castlebar, they failed to fire in the opening quarter in this one.

Strokestown raced out of the blocks and McGann landed two early frees before Shane McGinley tagged on a 45 and another outstanding point from the ground in the 10th minute.

Moycullen were faced with a blanket defence at times but they never looked anxious in attack, they bided their time and eventually the holes appeared.

The black card for Strokestown midfielder David Butler for a trip on Daniel Cox in the 13th minute was definitely a help, and Moycullen capitalised quickly with Owen Gallagher scoring from distance.

Gallagher shone bright in the first half and he would score two similar efforts from distance before the break, while Moycullen worked their way back into the game.

Moycullen scored six of the seven points before half-time and although McGann tapped over his third point from a free, further efforts from Gallagher and Conneely ensured Moycullen were 0-6 to 0-5 in front at half-time.

Conneely had scored 0-10 in Moycullen’s brilliant win over Westport last time out and when he was presented with the opportunity from a free after the break, it looked like he would extend the deficit.

But he missed and that began a string of missed Moycullen opportunities, Strokestown were still right in the game. Moycullen went on to shoot a total of nine wides in the second half as Strokestown were given a lifeline.

Colin Compton registered Strokestown’s first wide in the 38th minute and it wasn’t until the 57th minute that the first point of the half was landed.

Moycullen introduced Peter Cooke and after he was fouled, Conneely slotted the free to give Moycullen a 0-7 to 0-5 lead.

Strokestown rallied again and while the game went to extra-time it turned when Kelly scored the first goal but Strokestown manager John Rogers felt there was a free in the build-up.

“I thought Timmy Gibbons, he got a clear push in the back. They took a quick free and it's in the back of the net,” said Rogers.

“You’re trying to keep tabs on their best players and I thought Niall Curley made a great save but Kelly got the rebound. That’s football.

“But I thought we died with our boots on and that’s all you can ask of any team.”

Scorers for Moycullen: D Conneely 0-4 (0-4f), S Kelly 1-0, G Davoren 1-0, O Gallagher 0-3, P Kelly 0-1.

Scorers for Strokestown: D McGann 0-4 (0-3f), S McGinley 0-2 (0-1f, 0-1 45), Cathal Compton 0-1.

Moycullen: A Power; C Corcoran, N Mulcahy, C Deane; A Claffey, E Kelly, M Moughan; G Daveron, P Kelly; T Clarke, M Reilly, S Kelly; D Cox, O Gallagher, D Conneely.

Subs for Moycullen: P Cooke for Cox (37), F McDonagh for Davoren (62), Davoren for McDonagh (60), C Bohan for Deane (86), McDonagh for Gallagher (89), M Lydon for S Kelly (90).

Strokestown: N Curley; T Gibbons, S Mullooly, D Neary; C Regan, C Neary, C Brogan; D Butler, Cathal Compton; K Murphy, P Brogan, D McGann; S McGinley, Colin Compton, C Lavin.

Subs for Strokestown: K Finn for Lavin (43), M Kavanagh for Butler (53), Lavin for Kavanagh (60), Kavanagh for Regan (88).

Referee: John Gilmartin (Sligo).