Ger Cunningham says Conor Cahalane sending off was 'harsh'

Ger Cunningham made a beeline for referee Michael Kennedy after the latter had blown for half-time. The Barrs manager wanted to know why exactly Conor Cahalane had been sent off in the ninth minute.

Kennedy, without breaking stride on his way back to the referee’s room, said Cahalane had walked for dangerous play. It was an explanation Cunningham firmly disagreed with.

“The sending off was harsh,” the Barrs manager remarked shortly after the final whistle.

“Conor meant to throw the hurley away. It wasn’t intentional in any shape or form that he was going to throw it at the player’s throat. It looked dangerous, but it wasn’t. It was a yellow card.

“Conor is our vice-captain and one of our most influential players. There is not a dirty stroke in Conor. He plays it hard. He plays it tough. He has been magnificent all year. Losing him was a blow.”

Cunningham’s Ballyea counterpart Robbie Hogan was also asked about the sending off that saw his team enjoy numerical advantage for close on an hour. But despite the incident occurring right in front of where the Ballyea sideline were positioned, Hogan claimed to have missed it.

“I didn't see it, but Jack Browne doesn't go down unless there's something wrong. It was the same as the 65 at the end. We play the whistle, the officials make the calls. It was tough on Cahalane, but we just roll on.”

Back to Cunningham. Cahalane’s sending off and the Barrs’ perceived injustice of it could have sunk his young team. Instead, they dug in. They dug in to such an extent that they stood level a minute into second-half injury-time.

The one-point defeat summoned a mixture of pride and disappointment.

“In the circumstances of the way the game went, to play with 14 men for 50 minutes, the lads showed massive character. We took the game to them, and we nearly got there.

“There was some heroic defending. Look at the performance of Jamie Burns on Tony Kelly, which was unbelievable for the performance that he gave. I am just so proud of every single one of them - today and all year. You could see the ovation the supporters gave them afterwards. What they have done for the Barrs this year has been fantastic.

“They came up here to do themselves, the club, the Togher parish and Cork proud, and I think they died on their feet.”

The praise of Ballyea’s Hogan was directed at match-winning corner-back Brandon O’Connell.

“He was looking around for someone to pass it to, I think. In fairness to Branno, he's been playing great. He's been added to Brian Lohan's set-up as well this year. We're just delighted to get over the line.

“The boys are experienced at this stage. They showed great composure at the end. There was no madness.

“In the purists' eyes, the final is on at the Gaelic Grounds today. We'll turn up and look to give a good account of ourselves. It's a tough one ahead but we're just happy to be there.”