Last-gasp Killeen equaliser earns Loughrea the right to go again 

St Thomas' 0-20 Loughrea 1-17

A thriller in Salthill. After over 60 furious minutes and an exhilarating battle, Loughrea and St Thomas’ will have to do it all again as the Galway SHC final finished in a draw.

Eanna Burke led the way with one goal and four points for the favourites, while Martin McManus continued his sensational club form, hitting 0-4 to bring his championship total to 3-24 so far.

Loughrea were reduced to 14 for the final ten minutes after a second yellow for Darren Shaughnessy and hit for a double blow as Burke’s goal came shortly after but picked themselves off the floor and worked the ball to Tiernan Killeen for a last gasp equaliser.

The score came from out on the sideline, deep into injury time, character personified.

“He has loads of it. The youth, again, the youth,” said manager Tommy Kelly post-match.

“Hansy (Harahan) in the backs, young Darren Shox there today. A big start and really stood up.”

The only green flag came after a driving Damien McGlynn run and handpass across the square. Remarkably, St Thomas’ have now played in five successive county finals without conceding a goal. It was Loughrea’s reaction to the concession that pleased Kelly.

“When you concede a big score like that it’s all about how you react so we reacted pretty well, and that’s exactly what we looked for from the start of the year - any time you get a knock you get up and go again.” St Thomas’ won the toss and elected to play against the breeze. From the off, it was clear Loughrea were ready to throw the kitchen sink at this clash.

The same was true for the entire campaign. At the helm, Kelly has been involved with Clare and Dublin in recent years. Former players Greg Kennedy, Gavin Keary and Nigel Murray are all on his ticket. They won every game in the championship and turned up determined to bridge a 16-year gap since they last lifted the Tom Callinan cup. So close.

McManus rattled off three points in the first ten minutes, with Neil Keary’s frees helping extend their lead to six. St Thomas’ didn’t panic, swapping Fintan Burke off and moving Cian Mahony to McManus. Their delivery inside improved, with Burke excelling off the supply. At the turnaround, the gap was just two.

20 minutes into the second half and the St Thomas surge still hadn’t materialised. Captain Conor Cooney kept them in touch with eight frees and a gorgeous no backswing point from range.

Loughrea still led heading down the home straight, but were then hit by the red card. A superbly taken Burke 53rd minute goal and quickfire point saw the five in a row chasers finally hit the front. The day was not done, as teen star Killeen collected a stick pass from excellent freetaker Neil Keary, turned and let loose.

“They are a good team and used the ball well,” said St Thomas’ manager Kenneth Burke.

“They were brave looking for the ball which you have to be, worked it up the field and got their opportunity. We would be disappointed we didn’t use the ball better coming out but as I said to the lads, we were under serious pressure throughout.

“Get rid of it is the first thing that comes into your head with time up in a county final.” Watching from the stand, Henry Shefflin must have been suitably content. A full blooded, final, briming with potential stars and another day out. Loughrea left the field to huge applause from their travelling support.

They go again next week.

Scorers for St Thomas': V Manso 0-1, D Burke 0-2, C Cooney 0-9 (8 frees), E Burke 1-4, O Flannery 0-1.

Scorers for Loughrea: M McManus 0-4, N Keary 0-9 (8 frees), I Harahan 0-2, 0 Coyle 0-1, Dylan Shaughnessy 0-1, Jamie Ryan 0-1, J Mooney 0-1, T Killeen 0-1.

St Thomas: G Kelly; C Mahony, F Burke, C Burke, E Duggan, J Headd, M Caulfield, B Burke, D Burke, V Manso C Cooney, D Burke, D McGlynn, E Burke, O Flannery.

Subs: S Cooney for Caulfield (half-time), C Headd for Headd (40), B Farrell for Manso (45), Finnerty for Burke (62).

Loughrea: G Loughnane, Darren Shaughnessy, P Hoban, K Hanrahan, B Keary, A Burns, O Coyle, I Hanrahan, J Coen, N Keary, J Mooney, T Killeen, M McManus, J Ryan, D Shaughnessy.

Subs: Harahan for S Sweeney (58) C Killeen for Shaughnessy (60), S O’Brien for Burns (60).

Referee: Shane Hynes (Oranmore-Maree)