Under 17 football match abandoned in Tipperary after row breaks out 

A minor football match was abandoned in Tipperary this morning after fighting broke out between players and onlookers.
Tipperary Live reports that the U17B South Tipperary Football Final between Carrick Swan and Cahir, staged in Clonmel, was called off by the referee four minutes from time.
Referee Martin Doyle signalled an end to proceedings after the altercation lasted several minutes, spreading from the field to the sideline. Carrick Swan were leading 2-6 to 0-6 at the time.
The flashpoint began when Cahir player Tom Delaney - star of Tipperary's minor hurling success this year - was sent off on a second yellow card. Players from both sides began involved in the dispute that escalated until referee Doyle felt he had no option but to abandon the match.
The episode is the latest violence to mar GAA club action in recent weeks, with an investigation ongoing into fighting during last week's Leinster club hurling clash between Wexford's Oulart-the-Ballagh and Dublin's Naomh Barróg in Parnell Park.