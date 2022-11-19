A return in green not the only driving force for in-form Adrian Breen 

If the new Irish version of Alexa truly was up to date and in-the-know, she would name Adrian Breen when asked for the identity of the most in-form club hurler in the country.

With a total of 4-26 from seven outings in the Limerick championship, Breen has been in scintillating form for Na Piarsaigh since the end of July.

Thirty since May, the new decade has started with a bang for the forward who had been part of John Kiely’s Limerick set-up up until this past season.

It’s not a sense of proving a point that has propelled this devastating scoring streak, his latest contribution being 2-3 against Kilmallock in last month’s county final. Rather, the scrupulous approach he takes to his game is paying off handsomely. A senior quality assurance specialist with Regeneron by day, exacting standards appeal to his nature.

“It’s hard to pick out one aspect but it’s probably down to preparation,” he says. “Being meticulous in that is what breeds confidence, certainly for me. When you’re applying yourself 100% every time, you’re on the pitch or down in the club, every rep you’re doing in the gym, eating well, sleep well, ensuring you’ve a balanced lifestyle... all of those holistic aspects are spoken about very well by our management team and fostered well in the unit. I think I’m just buying into that and reaping the rewards thankfully but so many players are making similar strides.

“There are huge improvements in our squad. Of the team that played Kilmallock in the county final, four had never played at that stage and gave great accounts of themselves on the day. That may be an aspect that was overlooked. It’s very encouraging all round.”

Breen hasn’t given up on donning the green and white again, but he fully accepts that as strong as his hurling is right now a recall is out of his control.

“I was massively grateful to get that phone call from John and step into that squad and be part of two All-Ireland winning squads in 2020 and ‘21. Stepping away last season was slightly unexpected but the competition in the group was so high you have to make room for the crop of in-form players.

“I felt if I could put in a good pre-season and dedicated myself 100% to the club, that was the best thing I could do for myself at that point. Trying to get back into the Limerick squad, that is an external motivating factor but I’m very much focusing on the internal motivations right now, which are becoming the best hurler as I can be and representing my family, friends and community as best as possible.”

Sunday marks the fifth time in 11 years that Na Piarsaigh have met Ballygunner in Munster fare, Breen having played in the previous four clashes going back to the 2011 provincial semi-final in Walsh Park. That also marked the last time Na Piarsaigh went in the unfancied side as they are now.

“It’s definitely a different tag for us,” notes Breen. “It’s funny how the wheel turns. Our first game ever in Munster was that game against Ballygunner in 2011. We were very heavy underdogs but between then and through to 2016 we managed to pick up a few Munster titles and the favourites tag built up.

“But having seen the rise of Ballygunner over the last nine years, unbeaten in the county, the Munster last year and the All-Ireland that followed, it’s no surprise they are favourites and rightly so.”

For all their triumphs, Breen reminds himself of Na Piarsaigh’s disappointments and senses there is plenty of unfinished business remaining for the team’s elder statesmen.

“With this particular squad of players, there is still a bit to go. I don’t think we have reached our full potential just yet. We have grown from game to game, especially from the knock-out stages of the Limerick championship and we hope we can find a bit more progression on Sunday.

“In terms of the macro picture over the last 11 years, yes there is always going to be a few black marks on the card in terms of championships that you feel you left behind or finals where we didn’t perform as well as we should have. Last year’s semi-final against Patrickswell, we felt we didn’t give a credible account of ourselves so that was disappointing. It was a bit of a driver for this year but more than that it’s been about maximising the potential in the group.”

Call it game appreciating game or just pre-match diplomacy but Breen is a paid-up member of the mutual appreciation society with Ballygunner. Like Na Piarsaigh, senior players overseeing under-age teams has proven to be an extremely effective means of fostering talent.

“That’s something that was very much player-driven and I think it’s a very important aspect of the club for the senior players who have the privilege of playing for the flagship team to volunteer just an hour of their time every week. To try and build the next generation, it’s little to be giving. Ultimately, it’s paying back the gratitude to those who gave so much to us.

“There are a few guys who are starting to break into the senior squad that I would have had at a few summer camps. Watching how quickly they are sprouting not just physically but hurling-wise has been a joy to watch. Hopefully, they can start breaking into the starting 15 soon.”