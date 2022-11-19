Ger Cunningham and the Barrs looking to emulate footballers' feats

The Barrs haven’t competed in the Munster Club SHC in 29 years. The Barrs haven’t won a Munster club hurling championship game in 42 years. And yet, the current crop don’t need to look beyond their own teammates for very recent evidence of the memories and marvel that come with a winning run through Munster.

This time last year, Barrs full-back Jamie Burns, hurling captain Billy Hennessy, and forward Brian Hayes were part of a Barrs football team that took down Éire Óg Ennis and Austin Stacks to secure the club’s first provincial title in either code in 35 years.

Not sated by Cork and Munster silverware, they made one hell of a push for All-Ireland final involvement when bringing eventual champions Kilcoo to extra-time in an absorbing semi-final.

At last month’s county hurling final press evening in the Barrs clubhouse, both manager Ger Cunningham and selector John Cremin made unprompted reference to last season’s Munster final win in Thurles and subsequent All-Ireland semi-final at O’Moore Park as two of the greatest days out in the club’s long and storied history.

The hurlers sat ringside in Semple Stadium and Portlaoise. They looked on proudly, but they also privately yearned for a piece of the action.

Now they find themselves inside the ropes. Now is their opportunity to drink from the same cup.

“They were fantastic days,” reiterated Ger Cunningham ahead of Sunday’s Munster club hurling semi-final against Ballyea.

“There is a new generation following the Barrs now, and they wouldn’t have seen the Barrs having that success before. Those days created a real momentum and feel-good factor within the club and within the community, which we sought to tap into this year. The footballers led the way last year and we looked to follow them this year.”

Thus far, they’ve done a fine job in that respect.

“There was a massive outpouring of goodwill and emotion after winning Cork. It was a county championship we needed to win. To now be heading to Ennis in the middle of November is absolutely fantastic. Hopefully, we can do ourselves and Cork justice,” Cunningham continued.

“We have a proud history in the competition. We are previous winners. We will be trying to maintain that tradition going out, while also letting the lads enjoy themselves.”

A proud tradition the Barrs do have in Munster. Five-time football champions, one less on the hurling front.

But, as we pointed out during the week, the last five times the Barrs hurlers represented Cork in Munster - 1993, ‘88, ‘84, ‘82, and ‘81 - they failed to win a game.

Cunningham, who was between the sticks for the 1980 Munster final victory over Roscrea, was also there for the five winless provincial campaigns that followed after.

“Yeah, I saw that this week that we hadn’t much joy the last few times we were here. It was never for the want of effort. We always gave everything we had when we were in Munster.

“But back in those days, the All-Ireland club series was often played after St Patrick’s Day. We got to the All-Ireland club final in 1981 against Ballyhale and if I remember right it was played in April (May, actually). You were back in county championship action only a short few weeks after that, and that was obviously knockout right from the off.

“So, while we never enjoyed getting beaten in Munster, it meant you weren’t immediately turning around into the following year’s knockout county championship.”

Also touched on earlier this week was the winless run of Cork champions in Munster over the past 13 years.

In the 11 iterations of the competition since Newtownshandrum’s 2009 final win, the respective Cork champions have managed just one win between them, that being Glen Rovers’ 2016 semi-final against Patrickswell.

This Barrs crop have already shown themselves to be a dab hand when it comes to pulling the curtain on lengthy famines. Fresh from ending the Togher club’s 29-year wait for Cork honours, the ask of them on Sunday is to bridge the 42-year gap to the club’s last Munster victory and to correct the county’s dreadful record in this competition of late.

“I was involved with Ballygunner in 2009 when they lost to Newtownshandrum in the Munster final. Since then, I don’t know why Cork champions haven’t been having more joy in Munster. We can’t say too much here in the Barrs because we weren’t good enough to beat the teams that went on to win Cork. But obviously you would like to see Cork teams doing better than has been the case.

“We have our chance now this weekend to try and correct that.”