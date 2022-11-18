GAA previews: Barrs face tough Ballyea challenge, Na Piarsaigh look to topple Ballygunner

Saturday

Connacht Club SFC semi-final.

Tourlestrane (Sligo) v St Mary's, Kiltoghert (Leitrim), Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 1.30pm.

For all their dominance of Sligo in recent times, it must be a sore for Tourlestrane that it is 40 years since they last appeared in a senior provincial final. They are heavy favourites here but conditions at this time of year are a great leveller and St Mary’s have some character. Tourlestrane to win but not too easy. Verdict: Tourlestrane.

Leinster Club SFC semi-finals.

The Downs (Westmeath) v Ratoath (Meath), Croke Park 5.15pm (Live RTÉ2).

Beating St Loman’s in the county final after a wait of 17 years without a title, The Downs are in bonus territory but go into this one slightly fancied even though Ratoath are slightly more battle-hardened. At the same time, The Downs have players like in-form Luke Loughlin who have already enjoyed plenty of success at Croke Park this year. A tight encounter in the making but Ratoath can show more heart. Verdict: Ratoath.

Portarlington (Laois) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Croke Park 7pm (Live RTÉ2).

From the Leinster final last season, Kilmacud got well acquainted with GAA HQ but ultimately that familiarity didn’t work in their favour. They return there a round earlier and it is bound to be an advantage against a Portarlington team who won’t shirk the challenge but simply don’t have enough of this big game experience to spook players of Shane Walsh and Rory O’Carroll’s ilk. Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes.

Munster Club IHC semi-finals.

Monaleen (Limerick) v St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield (Clare), Kilmallock 3.15pm.

Two proud clubs that will return with some degree of relief to the senior grade in their respective counties next season but for now this should be an evenly-matched affair. The St Joseph’s men may just have the edge after a good win over Causeway. Verdict: St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield.

Inniscarra (Cork) v Roscrea (Tipperary), FBD Semple Stadium 1.15pm.

What great scenes they were when Inniscarra sealed their first county title in 47 years in the premier intermediate final win over Castlemartyr last month. They’ll have had enough time to settle down for this test but Eddie Brennan has Roscrea well-tuned and Alan Tynan, named in Liam Cahill’s provisional Tipperary squad this past week, can help lead the way. Verdict: Roscrea.

EXPERIENCE: Eddie Brennan is the Roscrea coach.

Munster Club JHC semi-final.

St Kieran’s (Limerick) v Banner (Clare), Cusack Park 1.15pm.

After a three-point win over Kilgarvan in their quarter-final, Banner will be sharp for this fixture but they will need to be against a convincing St Kieran’s side. Verdict: St Kieran’s.

Sunday

Munster Club SHC semi-finals.

Ballyea (Clare) v St Finbarr's (Cork), Cusack Park 1.15pm (Live TG4).

You can be certain that many in this excitingly young St Finbarr’s group give little damn to Cork clubs’ dismal record in this competition going back to Newtownshandrum’s halcyon days. Ger Cunningham will have his players wired to belie what has gone before them.

That Adrian O’Brien has coached both teams adds an interesting dynamic to the game and ultimately it may come down to a bit of individual class. In that regard, St Finbarr’s have potential but Ballyea have real stardom in Tony Kelly, who was missing from the club’s Munster campaign last year. Damien Cahalane may be charged with tagging him but Ballyea have other finishers and can proceed to the final. Verdict: Ballyea.

Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford), TUS Gaelic Grounds 3.15pm (Live TG4).

This is a game that had been predicted from a long way out. Na Piarsaigh were beating all comers in Limerick and Ballygunner’s monarchy in Waterford rarely looked in doubt. There was a time when Na Piarsaigh would be fancied to topple Ballygunner and being underdogs even if it is only marginal is something that should appeal to them.

The new sod in the Gaelic Grounds should lend to a decent spectacle and Na Piarsaigh’s firepower in men such as Peter Casey, looking in great nick after his cruciate difficulties, and Adrian Breen should ensure they never lose sight of the visitors. Still, if Dessie Hutchinson is tied up by Mike Casey or Mike Foley, it would take a lot to tie down the Mahony brothers and Peter Hogan. Verdict: Ballygunner.

TOP NOTCH: Dessie Hutchinson of Ballygunner. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Munster Club JHC semi-final.

Colligan (Waterford) v Ballygiblin (Cork), Páirc Uí Rinn 1.15pm.

Bolstered by Mark Keane in the middle of the field and Cathail O’Mahony up front, Ballygiblin will be hard stopped here even if Colligan have shown in Waterford that they have an eye for goal. Verdict: Ballygiblin.

Connacht Club SFC semi-final.

Moycullen (Galway) v Strokestown (Roscommon), Tuam Stadium 1.30pm.

Unchartered waters for Strokestown and they will understandably be trepidatious about facing a slick outfit who were far too good for a decent Westport side. Moycullen have designs on more silverware and Strokestown won’t be shown much mercy. Verdict: Moycullen.

Ulster Club SHC semi-final.

Portaferry (Down) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Corrigan Park 1.30pm.

With their football interests ending with the defeat to Glen in pretty comprehensive circumstances, Slaughtneil will be pouring all their efforts into making a run at the Ulster title. Portaferry are no slouches, but they shouldn’t be a match for the Derrymen. Verdict: Slaughtneil.

Galway SHC final.

Loughrea v St Thomas', Pearse Stadium 1.30pm.

A repeat of the 2012 final and on that occasion St Thomas’ were one-point victors. As they hunt the five-in-a-row, they might have it a little easier tomorrow. For Loughrea to reach this point is an achievement in itself. Yes, Johnny Coen is a seasoned campaigner and Martin McManus is in a rich vein of form but St Thomas’ have men made for days like this.

Last year, Conor Cooney was the star man but the evergreen David Burke or Fintan Burke could shine on this occasion. Verdict: St Thomas’.