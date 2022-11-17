Sciath na Scol: Scoil Chlochair Mhuire, Glounthaune, and Scoil Eoin Innishannon clinch glory at Páirc

The Allianz Sciath na Scol Chorcaí is over for another year and it concluded with another entertaining round of fixtures at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday.

Unlike Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, Thursday consisted of just three finals rather than four and in the end, it was Scoil Chlochair Mhuire, Glounthaune, and Scoil Eoin Innishannon who were celebrating.

In the first final, Scoil Chlochair Mhuire secured the GF2 title after they impressively defeated a spirited Frankfield side 4-1 to 0-5 in their showpiece occasion.

Impressive displays from Isabelle Cashman, Nina Gromek, and Ciara Barry - their only three scorers - fired the Carrigtwohill side to victory against a hard-working Frankfield squad, who were led by the talented Ella McCarthy.

In the second finale, a blistering second-half performance from Glounthaune was enough to see them come from behind to beat Gaelscoil de hÍde 5-8 to 3-1 to land the DF2 Cup.

Glounthaune joint captains Oran Burke and Matt Sweeney collect the silverware. Pic: Larry Cummins

The school from Fermoy, managed by Kerry football legend Tomás Ó Sé, led by a point shortly after the half time break but Glounthaune, inspired by a brace from the excellent Joshua Dunphy, rallied to earn the victory and seal the silverware.

Dunphy was just one of a number of impressive performers for Glounthaune on the day as his two-goal tally was surpassed by Ben Aherne, who claimed 2-1 while Zack Coffey also found the net and Mark Cussen grabbed three points, including one free.

Gaelscoil de hÍde battled right until the very end but Aodhan Ó Clúmháin’s two goals and Micheál Mac Aonghusa's tally of 1-1 - his point coming from a free - meant they just fell short.

Then in the third final of the day, and the last of the week, Scoil Eoin Innishannon were crowned the DGF2 Champions as they edged past Glounthaune, who couldn’t follow the example set by their male counterparts moments earlier.

A sensational performance from Leila Cummins, which saw her claim a goal and a point, drove Innishannon on to a hard-earned 2-2 to 1-0 victory in an extremely competitive contest.

Marc Sheehan, Chair, Cork County Board making the presentation to Carrigtwohill winning team captain Anna Madden and Alex O'Flynn after their win. Pic: Larry Cummins

The tight and tense nature of this final was best summed up by the fact that there were only two scores in the first half and just three more in the second period.

Both defences were on top for the majority of this absorbing clash but after full forward Doireann Barry raised a green flag for Glounthaune, Innishannon rallied through Cummins while Muireann Holland also grabbed a goal and Grace McCarthy added a point for good measure.