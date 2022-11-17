Donegal will miss their leader but Murphy will always be a figurehead of the county

Although Michael Murphy’s ‘Reeling In The Years’ moment will undoubtedly come from the third minute of the 2012 All-Ireland final against Mayo, his retirement on Wednesday night leaves Donegal with much more than a void of perhaps the greatest player ever to wear the green and gold.
He leaves the stage with five Ulster medals and a Celtic Cross from 10 years ago, in a 16-year, 177-game inter-county career that saw him debut as a 17-year-old. To put that in perspective, the sum total of Donegal’s achievements before he joined the senior ranks was exactly that - five provincial championships and one capturing of Sam Maguire.
Murphy captained the Donegal U-21s to an Ulster crown in 2010 and it was almost an All-Ireland under Jim McGuinness, reaching the All-Ireland decider only to lose out to Dublin. McGuiness had by then applied for the position of senior manager twice, only to be turned down on both occasions.
That year, with the seniors slumping out of the championship in June - long before the notion of a split season - McGuinness came in at the third attempt and his first call was to make Murphy, just turned 21, his captain.
Together they tapped the talent Donegal always seemed to waveringly have and before two years were out, Donegal were All-Ireland champions.
Murphy consumed the captaincy role on and off the pitch. He was and will always be a figurehead of Donegal, seeing the role more as a representation on the people from a county often forgotten.
In that respect, his contribution to the jersey is intangible and for new manager Paddy Carr it’s a first conundrum. Murphy, though, had given his all and with time working against him was not willing to go back unless he could reach his own loft standards. Donegal have lost more than a footballer - it’s now time for a new captain, a new leader - but few can acknowledge that his contribution was nothing short of immense.