Donegal legend Michael Murphy announces inter-county retirement

Donegal legend Michael Murphy has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

Murphy thanked those closest to him in a statement on the Donegal GAA website, noting that he no longer feels he has "the energy and capacity to reach the performance levels" required to give his best to Donegal.

The Glenswilly club man made his inter-county debut in 2007 and went on to win three All-Stars during his time wearing the green and yellow of his county.

Donegal won numerous provincial championships in Ulster under the leadership of the inspirational figure, who also scored a spectacular goal against Mayo in the 2012 All-Ireland final.

The 33-year-old is likely to be regarded as one of the best to ever do it on the inter-county stage and will go down as the greatest ever to play for Donegal in many corners of the county and beyond.

Donegal GAA paid tribute to Murphy upon his retirement.

"It is with a certain degree of sorrow and regret that CLG Dhún na nGall announce the retirement from inter-county football of Michael Murphy.

"Michael has been a fantastic leader and servant to the County for the fifteen years since making his debut against Leitrim at the tender age of 18 in 2007."

The statement released by Murphy read: "To have the chance to combine a sport I love with the place I love for 20 years of my life is a privilege and honour for which I am very grateful. But I always knew the day would come when this chapter of my life would have to close. Now, that day has arrived.

"I still love Gaelic football and I still love Donegal. However, in the team I’m proud to have captained, to compete at the level which Donegal deserves requires the best I can give every day. I no longer feel I have the energy and capacity to reach the performance levels to give my best to Donegal.

"The last time we sat together in the changing rooms in Clones, I told my teammates that whatever happened in the future, Donegal will always go on. That’s still my belief. I cannot and never will be able to express how thankful I am to my teammates and managers and those giving expert support over the seasons. Friendships and bonds have been forged which go with me throughout my life.

"To those good people who support our county team and everyone I know in Donegal: they say we are different up here. Well, we are different in the best of ways. Thank you to all of you who have made this journey very special for me. I look forward to pulling on a Donegal jersey and joining you in the terraces to support our teams.

"To my own family and my club Glenswilly GAA, you’ve always been there for me, through the highs and the lows. It was you who made the sacrifices so that I could follow my dream. My family and my club are at the centre of all my plans for the future. They deserve the best of me too. Maybe in the years ahead, I’ll find new ways to offer something more to my home county."