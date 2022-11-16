Sciath na Scol: Glory for Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin as Ballincollig school's boys and girls secure titles 

Day three of the Allianz Sciath na Scol Chorcaí belonged to Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin as shortly after their boys lifted the DF1 Cup, their girls secured the DGF1 title.

But they weren’t the only school celebrating at the end of another pulsating day at Páirc Ui Chaoimh as St Marys on the Hill and Gaelscoil an Teaghlaigh Naofa also won their respective finals.

Players, spectators, and reporters alike may have been fearing the worst about the matches ahead when heavy fog descended on the Páirc shortly before throw-in on Wednesday morning.

But those fears were quickly allayed as St Marys on the Hill and Gaelscoil an Teaghlaigh Naofa lit up the famous old ground by producing a game of supreme quality.

In the end though it was the students from Knocknaheeny that lifted the Urban DF1 title after they defeated their spirited opponents from Ballyphehane 3-7 to 2-4 with CJ Dolan impressing throughout.

GS Teaghlaigh Naofa captain Clodagh Ni Mhurchu, shows her delight with her team-mates after they defeated Padre Pio, in the Allianz Sciath na Scol Urban DGF1 final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Also included is Donal Whooley who presented the cup.

The talented young forward rose a green flag when he cleverly punched a long ball over the top of the defence past the advancing keeper moments before he planted a sensational strike into the far bottom right corner which proved to be decisive.

The fog would clear for the second final of the day and the girls of Gaelscoil an Teaghlaigh Naofa made the most of it.

They avenged the defeat of their male counterparts by securing the Urban DGF1 trophy as they narrowly defeated a talented Scoil Padre Pio squad by the smallest of margins.

Tess Nic an Ultaigh - the daughter of former Cork City goalkeeper Mark McNulty - whose twin sister Faye was also involved, grabbed two brilliantly taken goals inside four minutes for the Ballyphehane outfit.

But with nine minutes remaining the teams would be locked at 3-4 apiece until Clodagh Ní Mhurchú grabbed what proved to be the winner when she calmly sent a free over the bar to earn a dramatic and hard-earned victory for her side.

Sean Crean, St Mary's On The Hill, keeps possession under pressure from Luke O Mathuna and Donal Og O Tuama, GS Teaghlaigh Naofa.

Then it was the turn of Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin and in the third showpiece occasion of the day, they saw off the stern challenge of Scoil Phádraig Naofa Rochestown 2-6 to 1-1.

The Ballincollig school would have eight different scorers in this game in what was an impressive all-round display although Ollie de Paor and Faoláin Ó Laoire shared the limelight by netting their two goals.

And the Gaelscoil would secure back-to-back titles on the day in the fourth and last final as their girl's team edged past Ballygarvan 1-3 to 0-5 with the help of Emily Ní Chonaill, who grabbed 1-1 of her side’s total.