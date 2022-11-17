'It's nice to set the record straight' - O'Donnell says football foray was only ever temporary 

Dublin hurling captain Eoghan O'Donnell has insisted that joining the county football panel was only ever a temporary measure.

Renowned as one of the best hurling full-backs in the game, O'Donnell said even he was shocked to be invited into Dessie Farrell's football panel after the hurlers' Championship exit.

The former Dublin underage footballer, a dual player with his club Whitehall Colmcille, went on to make an appearance as a substitute in the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat of Cork.

He was an unused sub for the semi-final loss to Kerry and while he felt he 'could have maybe added value and contributed' that day, he was satisfied with the mid-season move overall and doesn't regret it.

That's where he drew the line though and he clarified that it was never an option to stay on for the 2023 season as his heart is with the hurlers.

"I was always going to be hurling next year so it's nice to set the record straight that I never left Dublin," said O'Donnell at the launch of the AIG sponsored Dublin GAA jersey for 2023.

"The hurling year was finished early unfortunately and I took the opportunity with both hands. I think it was a great opportunity to face a new challenge and to learn from a team that has been on the road for a long time."

News of O'Donnell's call up came just days after Dublin's Leinster final defeat of Kildare.

"It was completely out of the blue, I was more surprised by the timing of it, I never even thought it was a possibility," said the 27-year-old before dismissing the possibility of remaining on the panel long-term.

"I would have had Dessie at minor and U-21, and he was involved for a year with the Dublin hurlers, so I'd have had a relationship from before with him so I was very straight with my intention from the start, that I was coming in for a short period of time to add whatever value I could add.

"I was there to learn and to see what I could get from it as well, so we were both on the same page from the start and it wasn't really a question that came up then at the end of the year."

O'Donnell didn't rule out returning to the football setup at some stage in the future.

"Yeah, maybe, the very honest answer is I don't know," he said. "I just turned 27, I have quite an intense career, I want to travel, I want to do everything to be honest! For this year my full commitment is Dublin hurling and I'm really looking forward to getting involved with that again and with the new manager coming in. I think this is a really good opportunity for us."

O'Donnell believes that Dublin have the potential to win the All-Ireland under new manager Micheal Donoghue, who bossed his native Galway to MacCarthy Cup success in 2017.

"For us, it's just a matter of performing to our maximum capability, seven, eight times in a row. To win an All-Ireland, you have to perform to the maximum eight times in a row. There is no team that is winning an All-Ireland with poor performances."