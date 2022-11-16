Leahy stars as Midleton CBS knock reigning champs St Joseph's Tulla out of Harty Cup 

Lethal forward and All-Ireland minor winner Jack Leahy was the star-man for Midleton CBS, in an entertaining clash he tallied 1-12. He was part of an impressive forward line. Overall they had nine different scorers.
MARKSMAN: Midleton CBS' Jack Leahy wins the ball from St. Joseph's Tulla's Evan Maxted during the Harty cup game at Ballyagran. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 15:56
Therese O’Callaghan

Midleton CBS 1-25 St Joseph’s SS Tulla 1-13 

Reigning champions St Joseph’s, Tulla were knocked out of the Dr Harty Cup in Ballyagran, a dominant second-half display from Midleton CBS sent the east Cork side into the last eight. They qualified along with fellow Cork school St Colman’s College from three-team Group D.

Level at the break, 0-8 apiece, the contest started to move in the Cork side’s direction after the restart. Quick-fire points from centre-back Daniel Murnane and Patrick Walsh (another to shine with five points) were followed by two Leahy frees. And a superb strike from play from Leahy pushed them 0-13 to 0-10 up in the 40th minute.

St Joseph’s, who were without the injured Oisin O’Connor and Jerry O’Connor, began to assert their dominance mainly through the accurate free-taking of Lorcan O’Connor and goalkeeper Evan Creaven, and Dannan Fox, 0-15 to 0-13 at the three-quarter mark.

With Murnane and Timmy Wilk doing excellent defensive work - and pushing forward at every opportunity - Midleton CBS produced a scintillating fourth quarter.

Seven points without reply in a brilliant eight-minute spell set them on the road to victory - Darragh Leahy, Colm Leahy, Patrick Walsh (2), Tom O’Regan and Jack Leahy (2) on target.

St Joseph’s pulled a goal back from Dannan Fox in the 54th minute, but Midleton CBS pressed on the pedal once more. A trio of points were followed by a Jack Leahy goal from a free in stoppage time.

The only concern the winners have is a straight red-card picked up by substitute Colm Leahy in the closing stages.

In a competitive opening half, the sides were level on four occasions. In fact, Tulla went three points up at one stage.

But, in the end, it was Midleton’s strong finish secured a 12-point win.

Scorers for Midleton CBS: J Leahy (1-12, 1-8 frees), P Walsh (0-5), D McCarthy (0-2), D Leahy, D Murnane, T O’Regan, S Irwin, C Leahy, D Buckley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tulla: L O’Connor (0-6, 0-5 frees), D Fox (1-3), E Craven (frees) and S Boyce (0-2 each).

MIDLETON CBS: P O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neill’s, J-Capt); S O’Callaghan (Aghada); A Moloney (Midleton), D Leahy (Castlemartyr); C O’Callaghan (Dungourney), D Murnane (Carrigtwohill), T Wilk (Cobh); T Roche (Midleton), T O’Regan (Cloyne); S Irwin (Killeagh), P Walsh (Carrigtwohill), D McCarthy (Killeagh); J O’Brien (Cloyne); M Wall (Fr O’Neill’s), J Leahy (Dungourney, J-Capt).

Subs: B Walsh (Killeagh) for M Wall (half-time), C Leahy (Killeagh) for T O’Regan (40), B McGann (Castlemartyr) for S Irwin (52 inj), D Buckley (Killeagh) for J O’Brien (59).

ST JOSEPH’S TULLA: E Creaven (Doora-Barefield); C O’Gara (Clooney Quin), F Ryan (Tulla), C McNamara (O’Callaghan’s Mills); C O’Donnell (Broadford), E Maxted (Clooney-Quin, Capt), P Daly (Feakle); E Culloo (Tulla), D Moroney (O’Callaghan’s Mills); D Fitzgerald (Sixmilebridge), L O’Connor (Clooney-Quin), C Hogan (Tulla); E Mulcahy (Tulla), D Fox (Clooney-Quin), S Boyce (O’Callaghan’s Mills).

Subs: S Cooper (Broadford) for L O’Connor (50 inj).

Referee: John O’Halloran (Limerick).

<p> EYES ON THE PRIZE: St Francis College, Rochestown's Oliver McAdoo trying to block a shot by Our Lady's, Templemore's Josh McMahon in the Dr Harty Cup at Bansha. Pic: Denis Minihane.</p>

