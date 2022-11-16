Pat Gilroy back in Dublin football management team

Dublin football defender Lee Gannon has confirmed that former boss Pat Gilroy has returned to the setup though his exact role in Dessie Farrell's management team remains a mystery.

Gilroy, who guided Dublin to a breakthrough All-Ireland football title in 2011, and managed the county's hurling team in 2018, was strongly linked with a surprise return to the football backroom.

Speaking at today's launch of Dublin GAA's jersey for the 2023 season, Gannon said that the Dublin players were told earlier this month of Gilroy's involvement.

"Yeah, Dessie informed us two weeks ago that Pat would be joining up with us so it's really exciting to have another Dublin stalwart back in with us and hopefully he can just push us on that little extra level to hopefully get that bit better and keep going forward so yeah, Pat's back in," said All-Star nominated defender Gannon.

Gilroy is renowned as a skilled strategist and man-manager though may take on a coaching role under Farrell.

"Dessie's great at keeping in contact with us on that level, and even on a personal level he's great too, he told us a few weeks ago that Pat would be joining up with the squad but there was no mention of a coaching capacity or a mindset capacity, whatever it would be, we don't really know yet," said Gannon. "It is still very exciting now and I'd say in a week or two's time we'll find out."

Gilroy will join players Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey in returning to the setup for 2023 as Dublin throw everything at their pursuit of the All-Ireland following semi-final defeats to Kerry and Mayo in 2022 and 2021.

Asked if there will be any other changes to the management, Gannon said he isn't aware of any.

The Whitehall Colmcille man, a dual All-Ireland U-20 finalist with Dublin teams in the 2020 season, said he can't wait to deal with Gilroy.

"I would have played with his son, Andrew, growing up," said Gannon. "We'd have been the same age with Whitehall and Vincent's but that's probably as close as I would have got with Pat."