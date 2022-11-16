Damien Cahalane: 'Fantastic' Tony Kelly needs minding but Barrs must focus on own game 

The night St Finbarr's were reeled in and held to a draw by Charleville in the opening round of the Cork Premier SHC last July, you'd have gotten decent odds on a title success.

Damien Cahalane notes that himself and his brother Conor, both county men, missed that game in Mallow after injuries picked up on football duty but still, it didn't inspire much confidence of a first Cork success in almost 30 years.

Three and a half months later, that title tucked away, they will attempt to break some more ground on Sunday in Ennis.

St Finbarr's will face Ballyea in the AIB Munster club SHC and their task is to record just a second win by a Cork team in the competition since Newtownshandrum won the 2009 provincial final.

For the record, the one win from the dozen provincial ties involving Cork teams in the intervening years was secured by Glen Rovers when they beat Patrickswell in 2016.

"Sam Cunningham, who had been a strong option for us coming off the bench, missed that game against Charleville as well," said Cahalane by way of explanation for the team's relatively slow start.

"That game ended up being a real battle and we were lucky to get out of it with a draw. Look, we got out of it in the end and ended up winning our final two group games to qualify."

Charleville would ultimately end up in a relegation play-off while The Barr's went in the opposition direction, claiming that first title since 1993.

"Some years it didn't happen and we ended up in relegation finals ourselves and fighting for our lives," said Cahalane.

"Other years, we maybe got to the quarters or semis, were maybe unfortunate with injuries and that. And you come up against Midleton or Imokilly or Glen who were really, really good teams that pipped us. But you're always hopeful you can get to that level, you keep that belief that you can keep things together and get to that level.

"This year we had a good core of experienced players. Maybe one or two are in their first years, others in their second or third year and it all added to the belief that we could go on and take a scalp."

It isn't a great omen that after the Glen Rovers win over Patrickswell in 2016, they lost to Ballyea. The back to back Clare champions are favourites again.

"They have Tony Kelly, an absolutely fantastic player, one of the best in the country, if not the best," said Cahalane.

"Obviously someone will have a (marking) job to do but we have to concentrate on ourselves and make sure we're right as well."

It will be all of five weeks since the 2-14 to 1-7 county final defeat of Blackrock when they play Ballyea, not that Cahalane is concerned about that.

"I think maybe that worked out well in that you had probably 29 years of hurt, then you win the county and you have your little bit of celebration and then go back into football for a couple of weeks, lost the football, have a bit of time to digest that and process it and everything else and then get back to work.

"We won't know until after the Ballyea game but I think looking at the schedule, it was fair to us and fair to the situation that the club found itself in."