Browne links up with fellow selectors Pádraic Maher, Declan Laffan and TJ Ryan.
Tony Browne to join Liam Cahill's Tipperary setup ahead of 2023 season 

NEW ADDITION: Liam Cahill, right, and Tony Browne. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 17:14
John Fogarty

Former Waterford star Tony Browne will work alongside Liam Cahill and Michael Bevans with the Tipperary senior hurlers next season.

Speculated for several weeks, it has been confirmed Browne will again join the pair’s management team having assisted them in his native Déise this past year.

Browne links up with fellow selectors Pádraic Maher, Declan Laffan and TJ Ryan. There had been speculation the Mount Sion man would stay on and take up a role in Davy Fitzgerald’s backroom team. 

Instead, Tipperary legend Eoin Kelly and ex-Waterford midfielder Peter Queally comprise the Clareman’s hurling coaches/selectors.

Browne, the 1998 hurler of the year and a three-time All-Star, previously coached Dicksboro and was assistant manager to Waterford’s U21s in the mid-2010s.

