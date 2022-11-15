'Pull yourself aside and cop on. You are an embarrassment' - Kerry GAA's message to referee abusers

KERRY GAA chief Peter Twiss has a simple remedy for referee abusers who are spoiling games and embarrassing themselves - just stay away.
In his report to next weel's annual GAA convention in the Kingdom, Twiss admitted that recent high-profile incidents of abuse towards referees are not surprising.
“It’s a sad state of affairs that match officials can’t go and officiate at games without the fear of somebody on the side-line or in the stands shouting constant abuse and even using physical violence towards them," writes Twiss.
“It’s unlikely that any of these people will be reading this report, but if you happen to do so, could you please pull yourself aside and cop on. You are an embarrassment to the team you follow and the club you belong to.
"Please stay away from our games if you can’t conduct yourself.
“Sport is meant to be an enjoyable occasion for all involved including the players, mentors, supporters and yes, the match officials as well. If people can’t buy into that pretty basic concept, they should keep away and let the rest of us enjoy our games.”