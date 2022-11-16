Harty Cup knockout spots up for grabs

The Harty Cup will drop a couple of dress sizes on Wednesday, slimming down from size 14 to eight.

A couple of Harty heavyweights - Thurles CBS, St Colman’s Fermoy, and Christians - are already secure of their place in the slimmed-down version that will recommence with knockout fare on the far side of Christmas.

Having completed their Group 4 program three weeks ago, the Colman’s boys can throw the feet up on Wednesday afternoon and watch their contemporaries sweat it out. As for Thurles and Christians, both of whom are in final round group action at lunchtime, they need not extend themselves. They can leave that to the several others, including reigning champions St Joseph’s Tulla, who are in danger of missing the quarter-final boat.

Group 1

Christians are already through and Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaigh already out, so all that’s to be decided is who from De La Salle Waterford and Nenagh CBS advances to the last eight.

Nenagh CBS have the easier fixture, they play bottom placed Gaelcholáiste Mhuire in Hospital. But it’s not in Hospital alone that their fate will be decided.

Not only do Nenagh need to win, but they also require Christians to beat De La Salle and for both results to take Nenagh’s score difference ahead of De La Salle’s. At the moment, it’s +9 to -11 in De La Salle’s favour.

If De La Salle were to overcome Christians, they would leapfrog the Sidney Hill school and finish as group winners.

Group 2

Far less explaining and permutating here. Thurles cannot be caught at the head of the table. Who follows behind them in second will be decided in the winner-takes-all meeting of St Francis College, Rochestown and Our Lady’s Templemore at Bansha.

In the event of a draw, Templemore will sneak through on account of their marginally superior score difference - +2 to +1.

Group 3

A tricky one this.

Group 3 is one of the two three-team groups, so there’s only one game down for decision today. If Ardscoil Rís win or draw against Flannan’s, the reigning All-Ireland champions advance and the 22-time Harty Cup winners exit.

A Flannan’s win, meanwhile, will leave themselves, Ardscoil, and Cashel locked on two points. Then it comes down to score difference, which, as you can see from the group table on this page, is so delicately balanced. A two-point win for Flannan’s would progress themselves and Ardscoil Rís and eliminate Cashel.

Group 4

Another winner-takes-all game here between Midleton CBS and pointless Tulla. Midleton CBS drew with already qualified St Colman’s in Round 1, so if proceedings in Ballyagran finish deadlocked, Midleton make the cut and the champions drop out.

Wednesday’s fixtures (all games throw-in at 1.30pm): Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaigh v Nenagh CBS, Hospital; Christian Brothers College, Cork v De La Salle Waterford, Ardmore; Our Lady’s Templemore v St Francis College, Rochestown, Bansha; Thurles CBS v Pobalscoil na Tríonóide, Youghal, Carriganore; Ardscoil Rís v St Flannan’s College, Ennis, Sixmilebridge; Midleton CBS v St Joseph’s Secondary School, Tulla, Ballyagran.