New manager Liam Cahill has given the Loughmore-Castleiney man the honour as he announces his provisional 40-man training squad ahead of the collective training return next week
Noel McGrath to captain Tipperary hurlers in 2023

NEW CAPTAIN: Noel McGrath has been named Tipperary captain for 2023. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 21:44
John Fogarty

Noel McGrath will captain Tipperary’s senior hurlers in 2023, outgoing skipper Ronan Maher announced as his vice.

New manager Liam Cahill has given the Loughmore-Castleiney man, who turns 32 next month, the honour as he announces his provisional 40-man training squad ahead of the collective training return next week.

Ciarán Connolly, Bryan O’Mara and Niall O’Meara are part of the set-up having not been available this past season.

Jerome Cahill, John O’Dwyer and Brian Hogan, who is due to travel next year are not included. Rhys Shelly comes in as a goalkeeper option. Former U21 Shane Neville, formerly of Lattin-Cullen and now playing for Cratloe, is among the panel.

The Tipperary statement added: “A number of players who are currently unavailable due to injury have not been included at this point, the team management will continue to assess further potential panel members prior to the commencement of the Allianz Hurling league in early 2023.” 

A total of 25 clubs are represented.

Tipperary provisional training panel: Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill); Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy); Michael Breen (Ballina); Ger Browne (Cashel King Cormacs); Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens); Seamus Callanan, John Campion, Pauric Campion (all Drom & Inch); Ciarán Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney); Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs); Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields); Joe Fogarty (Moneygall); Jason Forde (Silvermines); Enda Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore); Barry Hogan (Kiladangan); Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s); Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash); Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha); Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields); Jake Morris, Conor McCarthy (both Nenagh Éire Óg); Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh); Brian McGrath, John McGrath, Noel McGrath (all Loughmore-Castleiney); Shane Neville (Cratloe); Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens); Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy); Cian O’Dwyer (Clonakenny); Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane McDonaghs); Bryan O’Meara (Holycross-Ballycahill); Niall O’Meara (Kilruane McDonaghs); James Quigley (Kiladangan); Gavin Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane); Jack Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore); Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers); Sean Ryan (Templederry Kenyons); Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris); Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields); Alan Tynan (Roscrea).

