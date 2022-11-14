'Clifford factor' helps push Kerry GAA profits close to €1million

Commercial income and renegotiated sponsorship agreements rose from €354,000 in 2021 to €773,000 this year. Part of that has been the runaway success of the official Kerry GAA store
Modelling the new Kerry jersey in January 2022

Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 20:30
Mortimer Murphy

AN All-Ireland title, the David Clifford factor and the end of Covid restrictions all helped push Kerry GAA profits close to one million euros in the past financial year, the county's annual convention will hear next week.

Treasurer Tom Keane reports a strong financial rebound, despite spending close to €1.45m on inter-county teams, with the senior footballers accounting for close to €850,000.

However, that drive to a 38th All-Ireland SFC title in July - a first in eight years - helped drive commercial growth for Kerry GAA, with a significant bounce in sales for Kerry gear and support for the Board's Win A House campaign. Having stellar talents such as David Clifford and Seanie O'Shea was also a factor in driving commercial and sports ware sales.

Commercial income and renegotiated sponsorship agreements rose from €354,000 in 2021 to €773,000 this year. Part of that has been the runaway success of the official Kerry GAA store in Killarney, which has delivered a net return for Kerry GAA of around €200,000. Royalties from Kerry sportswear surged from €133,000 to €547,000, due in no small part to having a number of the country's best know players driving interest inside and outside the county.

Treasurer Tom Keane said: "The key to this growth has been the impressive sales of team wear, including our new jersey which was released in January. The new jersey returned to a more traditional look with the whole design centered on the iconic Kerry crest.” 

The Win a House in Killarney draw netted €286,00 with Mr Keane revealing they sold over 9.300 tickets. "We are happy with the figure,” he said. 

The Treasurer said he was pleased that whenever money was required to be spent on Kerry teams, the Board was not found wanting. Overall profits of just under €1m has risen from €505,000 in 2021.

"The end to the pandemic meant, in financial terms, that we saw a welcome return to fundraisers and alongside the positive upturn in merchandise sales of official Kerry GAA gear, has helped us reach very strong position at year’s end.” 

The biggest profit areas were in gate receipts and live streaming income. Keane revealed that the cumulative figure just shy of €900,000 is a significant jump on the 2021 return of €226,000, eeven if accounting periods mean there is also income from late 2021 Championships. 

On the thorny issue of cashless entrance to games, the Kerry treasurer said: “I acknowledge this did cause some concern for some really genuine and loyal supporters, and the provision of cash payment outlets on a limited basis did help. We are only one of three counties that provide a cash stile, but it will be a decision for the new executive if it will operate in 2023 as nationally, the policy is online only.” 

Kerry’s divvy out from Croke Park for Championship, League and provincial games doubled from €362,000 in 2021 to €671,000 this year.

The total for team training expenses came to €1.445m, with both senior teams reaching the latter end of their respective All-Ireland championships. The minor and U20 footballers both reached All-Ireland semi-finals. The figure for training the Kerry senior footballers is €523,534, but extra expenditure on meals, accommodation, equipment and medical will bring that figure to around €850,000, Mr Keane estimated.

He also revealed Monday that work has already begun on the purchase of 7.5 acres adjoining the Centre of Excellence at Currans with a view to the development of the faciliity, most notably a 4G all-weather pitch.

<p>Rathmore captain Mark Ryan and his team pictured after winning the final played in very wet weather. Picture: Domnick Walsh</p>

