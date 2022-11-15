Naas won’t travel to Croker just for a day out

Naas captain Brian Byrne has insisted they won't be content to simply make up the numbers against Ballyhale Shamrocks at Croke Park, a ground that has been good to them lately.

Naas, the reigning All-Ireland intermediate club hurling champions, will face last season's senior runners up, star studded Ballyhale, on Sunday week.

It is a novel David versus Goliath provincial semi-final pairing though four-in-a-row Kildare champions Naas will travel with momentum and confidence.

They won the All-Ireland intermediate final at Croke Park last February, beating Kilmoyley, while Byrne and several more players helped Kildare to Christy Ring Cup success in May.

Dual players Byrne and James Burke also won a Leinster club football semi-final at Croke Park last December and lined out in last January's final there too.

"I've won there already thankfully, a lot of the guys have actually, between schools teams and football teams, hurling teams, the whole lot," said Naas and Kildare attacker Byrne. "The Christy Ring Cup was very competitive this year and a few of our lads would have been on that Kildare team so I wouldn't say it's new surroundings going up there but it's definitely still very exciting."

Naas hammered Offaly's Shinrone by 15 points in Saturday's Leinster quarter-final, their first senior provincial hurling game in 20 years.

Boss Tom Mullally acknowledged the standard will rise 'tenfold' against the reigning senior champions and All-Ireland favourites.

Bookies have pencilled in Ballyhale as 1/10 sure things for more Leinster glory while Naas are 33/1 long shots but Byrne still cannot wait.

"There is no point going up there saying, 'Ah well, that's it, we may forget about this', or just go up there for the trip," said Byrne. "We will put our heads down and work hard now and see where we get to. But by no means are we just going up to play a game of hurling in Croke Park and be happy with that. We will go up there and give it our best shot."

Naas played eventual All-Ireland intermediate winners, and current Kilkenny senior side, Tullaroan in late 2019 and beat Glenmore in last season's Leinster intermediate championship.

Their underage teams have also been playing against Kilkenny teams in recent seasons - including Ballyhale.

"Naas have been going down to play them at U-16 level in leagues and that," said Byrne. "I am too old to have done it but a few of the lads would have experienced it. We have played challenge games here and there with Kilkenny teams but never against Ballyhale themselves."

Beating Shinrone came as a timely pick-me-up for Byrne who was part of the Naas football side beaten by Kilmacud Crokes the previous weekend.

"It was raw after the football loss," said Byrne who struck two second-half points against Shinrone as Naas piled on the pressure.

"We were there or thereabouts with Crokes, a few things just didn't go our way. That's sport and myself and James Burke had to pick ourselves back up and slot in with the hurling lads."