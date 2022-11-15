Kilcoo star Johnston says dad Jerome was right to step away

Kilcoo star Jerome Johnston junior has spoken about how difficult last week was for his father and Ballybay co-manager Jerome senior.

Johnston stepped down from his role with the Monaghan champions as he could not face into an Ulster Club SFC quarter-final against his home club squad featuring three of his sons - Shealan and Ryan being the other two – and six of his nephews.

Jerome junior felt he took the right course of action in stepping aside, leaving new Clare coach Mark Doran to take the sole helm of Ballybay.

"I was actually just looking at my own son (Lár) this morning and when I put myself in that position, it’s hard because he had three sons and six nephews involved. I think he did the right thing in terms of being true to himself. Unless someone’s been in that position, it’s really hard to say.

"We knew the whole time that he had decided a while ago. It wasn’t mentioned; it was probably in the back of our heads but not something we spoke about. Anyone who knows Daddy, it’s one game at a time! He’d drive that into you at home."

Kilcoo manager Conleith Gilligan spoke of it being a pressurised week for Johnston’s sons too but Jerome junior knew it was most rough on his father.

"It was a tough week for him, my mum and everyone because it was getting so much attention. Anywhere you looked, it seemed to be the first thing coming up.

"It was one of those things you tried to nullify as much as you could but it was still in the back of your head."

Enniskillen Gaels are next up for the reigning All-Ireland champions after a comprehensive dismantling of Ballybay, who had been fancied to rattle Kilcoo. But after a topsy-turvy Down championship campaign, Gilligan’s side rediscovered form.

Yet Johnston admits he still isn’t sure where the team stand.

"It’s hard to know. The job was to get the win and we’ve done that. We’ll look back and review it and take it from there. It’s hard to say from one performance where exactly we are.

"It’s hard to say because the ground is changing as well and some teams adapt to the conditions better than others. We’re happy to get the result and we have to go back and work harder again to get a result the next day."