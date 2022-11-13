Wonder Wall makes the difference for Kilmurry

Cork JAFC Final: Kilmurry 1-12 Cobh 0-8

Liam Wall was the difference for Kilmurry as the Muskerry outfit clinched a first Cork JAFC title in 36 years.

During a second half where Kilmurry slowly meandered off into the distance, it was Wall who led the way. Having been redeployed to the inside line for the second period, he kicked three from play and laid on the assist for Padraig Brehanu’s goal.

Ahead by 0-7 to 0-4 at the break, Brehanu’s 33rd-minute goal handed Kilmurry a six-point lead that Cobh never looked capable of reeling in.

Twice they got it back to four points. On the first of these occasions, it was Wall who stretched back out the Kilmurry advantage. Obliging on the second occasion was a Tomás Collins free from distance.

The same as they had finished the first half at a gallop, Collins’ 53rd-minute free was the first in a Kilmurry four-in-a-row scoring sequence that included points from Wall on the double and sub Ryan Leahy.

That opening period had concluded with three on the trot from Kilmurry to take them back down the tunnel three in front.

Scores simply came easier to Kilmurry. Cobh, by contrast, did not score from play between the 21st and 44th minute.

Owing to the introduction of a fifth football tier in Cork next year - Premier Junior Football Championship - both finalists were already guaranteed of promotion prior to today’s decider, but victory for Kilmurry means they will now represent Cork in the Munster club JFC where they will face Thurles Sarsfields at the semi-final stage in two weeks’ time.

Scorers for Kilmurry: L Wall (0-5, 0-1 free); P Brehanu (1-1); R Duggan (0-2); T Collins (0-1 free), J O’Mullane, L Aisling, R Leahy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cobh: N O’Connell (0-3); F Duggan (0-2, 0-1 ‘45), C Spriggs (0-1 free), S Hilliard, A Lynch (0-1 each).

KILMURRY: J McDonnell; K Barrett, F Warren, G O’Mahony; B Hinchion, W Ronan, P Hinchion; K Kelleher, J O’Mullane; L Wall, L Aisling, R Duggan; P Brehanu, D McCarthy, T Collins.

Subs: J O’Mullane for Hinchion (27); R Leahy for D McCarthy (50); D Cahalane for Kelleher (58); W Buckley for Duggan (62).

COBH: E Walsh; J McCarthy, J Gardiner, P Carey; G Keating, C McLoughlin, M O’Rourke; S Cummins, F Duggan; D Heelan, N O’Connell, A McCarthy; S Hilliard, C Spriggs, D Kearney.

Subs: A Hastings for A McCarthy (30); E Kidney for Cummins (44); A Lynch for C Spriggs (46); E Hastings for Heelan (49); C Farrell for Hilliard (54).

Referee: A Whelton (Clonakilty)