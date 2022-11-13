Clouds break and classy Moycullen make hay

Connacht Club SFC quarter-final: Moycullen 3-18 Westport 1-11

THERE was plenty for Moycullen to be pleased about after their confident and comprehensive victory in yesterday’s disappointingly one-sided Connacht senior club championship quarter-final in Castlebar.

Team captain Dessie Conneely shot ten points (five from play) as the Galway champions made light of the absence of county final hero Peter Cooke to power past Westport and into the semi-finals next weekend.

Afterwards, Galway captain Seán Kelly admitted that putting up such a big score in testing conditions was one of the biggest positives he took from the day.

“We were delighted to put up a scoreline like 3-18,” he said.

“When we saw the weather earlier in the day, wind and rain, we thought it might be a one- or two-point game. But when we arrived, and the weather brightened up and the pitch was in good condition, we knew we could be more expansive, and play good football.

“So we tried to do that and 3-18 is a good score to put up.

“We have strong runners from deep but that’s something we need to try and balance with letting the ball into our forwards quicker. It’s about getting the balance right.”

There was no doubt that Don Connellan’s well-drilled team got the mix right against first-time Mayo winners, Westport.

Moycullen played heads-up football from the opening minutes and, with the wind behind them in the first half, they set up about building up a match-winning lead before the interval.

The aforementioned Dessie Conneely led the way, shooting eight points (four from frees) and proving a real handful for Westport’s defence.

A sensational goal from Brian McDermott in the ninth minute had helped to settle Westport into the game, but Moycullen stuck to their game-plan and responded impressively.

They dominated the second quarter, outscoring Westport by 1-8 to 0-2, with the goal coming on the stroke of half-time after a typical sweeping move ended with Donal Cox firing past Westport goalkeeper, Paddy O’Malley, from close range.

That green flag left Moycullen ahead by 1-11 to 1-4 and in total control.

The gloss was applied to their victory courtesy of goals in the third quarter from Michael O’Reilly and substitute Aidan Claffey.

In truth, the only blot on the winner’s copy-book was a red card for defender David Wynne in the dying seconds.

The second half played out along expected lines, with Westport continuing to take the game to the leaders without ever looking like causing an upset.

They were also left to rue a few missed goal opportunities; Lee Keegan denied by a fine save from Andrew Power while the impressive Killian Kilkelly saw his effort flash wide of the target.

Killian Kilkelly did enhance his reputation with six points in total (four frees) while Rory Brickenden, Mark Moran and Oisin McLaughlin were also on target in the second period.

But Moycullen always looked dangerous on the front foot and palmed goals from Michael O’Reilly and substitute Aidan Claffey in the 50th and 59th minutes underlined this.

The Galway side will now meet Roscommon champions Strokestown next Sunday in Tuam.

Scorers for Moycullen:

Dessie Conneely (0-10, 5fs); N Walsh (0-4, 2fs),

D Cox, A Claffey, M O’Reilly (1-0 each); P Kelly (0-2); O Gallagher, D Wynne (0-1 each)

Scorers for Westport: K Kilkelly (0-6, 4fs); B McDermott (1-0); O McLaughlin (0-2); R Brickenden, F McDonagh, M Moran (0-1 each).

MOYCULLEN: A Power; C Corcoran, N Mulcahy, D Wynne; M O’Reilly, E Kelly, M Moughan; P Kelly, T Clarke; G Davoren, N Walsh, S Kelly; D Cox, O Gallagher, Dessie Conneely

Subs used: C Bohan for Cox (37); A Claffey for Moughan (45); M Lydon for D Wynne (57); E Kenny for O’Reilly (59); C Deane for S Kelly (60).

WESTPORT: P O’Malley; L Tunney, R Brickenden, N McManamon; L Shevlin, B McDermott, Paul Lambert; L Keegan, B O’Malley; C Dawson, F McDonagh, O McLaughlin; K Keane, M Moran, K Kilkelly

Subs used: E McLaughlin for B O’Malley (17, inj); S Scott for Shevlin (HT); Pat Lambert for Dawson (HT); F McLaughlin for McManamon (45, inj); R Geraghty for E McLaughlin (53).

Referee: P Neilan (Roscommon)