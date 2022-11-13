St Mullins edge Ferns St Aidans to march on in Leinster

Jack Kavanagh was the star man in the provincial quarter-final.
St Mullins edge Ferns St Aidans to march on in Leinster

St Mullins players from left Paddy Boland, Jack Kavanagh and Paidi O'Shea celebrate after the AIB Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship quarter-final against Ferns St Aidan's. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 16:02
Charlie Keegan

St Mullins (Carlow) 1-19 

Ferns St Aidan’s (Wexford) 1-17 

St Mullins and Ferns St Aidan’s produced a magnificent Leinster Club hurling quarter final yesterday at Netwatch Cullen Park, the Carlow champions just edging it.

Maurice Aylward, the St Mullins boss was quick to acknowledge the magnificent display of his tall midfielder Jack Kavanagh, nominating him as man of the match for a stellar display. Kavanagh was outstanding throughout, his hurling an inspiration to his colleagues as he emerged the game’s dominant figure.

For once Jack outshone brother Marty, but one could not overlook the fact the centre forward contributed a dozen points to his side’s total, 11 from placed balls in a flawless exhibition of free-taking. He went down injured before and after half time and spent much of the second half at full forward. County star James Doyle was also to the fore hitting 0-3 from open play.

Watched by an attendance of 2,500 in a day of summer temperatures, Marty Kavanagh scored two early points before St Aidan’s struck for 1-2 in three minutes, their goal coming from Wexford senior county man Paul Morris after great work from Corley Byrne Dunbar.

But St Mullins dominated the second quarter and, hitting a necklace of six unanswered points, deservedly led 0-12 to 1-6 at the break.

Never headed thereafter St Mullins stormed into a six-point lead on 47 minutes when midfielder Conor Kehoe broke through to find the Aidan’s net (1-16 to 1-10). But with centre back Eoin Murphy leading the Aidan’s challenge, enjoying great support from midfielder Rory Scallan and Johnny Dwyer in attack, the Wexford champions hung in there. Midfielder Ian Byrne struck some outstanding points from long range frees, particularly late on when the pressure was greatest.

It took a superb save from the ‘saints’ goalie Kevin Kehoe from a goalbound effort to deny Ian Byrne on 53 minutes and keep his side’s lead intact.

In the end the accuracy of Marty Kavanagh eased the Carlow champions through to a Croke Park semi-final against Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes.

Scorers for St Mullins: M Kavanagh 0-12, 0-11f, James Doyle 0-3, C Kehoe 1-0, P Boland 0-2, P O’Shea, J O’Neill 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ferns St Aidan’s: I Byrne 0-8f, P Morris 1-1, J Dwyer 0-3, D Doyle 0-2, C Byrne Dunbar, C Turner, B Jordan 0-1 each.

St Mullins: K Kehoe; J Doran, P Doyle, P Kehoe; P O’Shea, M Walsh, G Coady; J Kavanagh, C Kehoe; James Doyle, M Kavanagh, P Connors; John Doyle, J O’Neill, P Boland. Subs: O Ryan for O’Neill (44) S Murphy for J Doyle (60). Ferns St Aidan’s: J Lawlor; J Tonks, N Murphy, C Scallan; P Breen, E Murphy, C Roberts; R Scallan, I Byrne; T Dywer, C Turner, C Byrne Dunbar; D Doyle, P Morris, J Dwyer. Subs: D Byrne for C Scallan (35); B Jordan for Turner (45); J Breen for Dwyer (53); R Nolan for R Scallan (57).

Referee: S Cleere (Kilkenny).

