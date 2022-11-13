Glen finish strong to sink Tyrone champs

Derry's Glen booked their place in the Ulster semi-final
Peter Harte of Errigal Ciaran in action against Tiarnán Flannagan of Glen during the AIB Ulster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Quarter-Final match between Glen and Errigal Ciaran at Celtic Park in Derry. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 17:29
Declan Bogue

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Glen 3-10 Errigal Ciarán 1-12 

DERRY’S Glen booked their place in the Ulster semi-final with a commanding performance in the second half to sprint past Errigal Ciarán in a frantic finish.

The Tyrone champions looked the better side throughout the first half, though they never got away from Malachy O’Rourke’s men due to the concession of two goals; the first after a questionable challenge on goalkeeper Darragh McAnenly for the first score of the game, knocked home by Conor Convery.

With the benefit of a big wind sweeping in from Lough Foyle in the second half, a solo run by Ethan Doherty when he got in behind the Errigal cover and backed it up with a dummy past McAnenly before a shot to the net, put them in front again.

Despite a late goal being disallowed from Eoin Kelly that would have left one point in it, Glen finished the stronger with two brilliant points from substitute Stevie O’Hara.

Scorers for Glen: A Doherty (1-1), C Convery, E Doherty (1-0 each), S O’Hara (0-2), E Bradley (0-2), T Flannagan, J Doherty, C McGuckian (0-1 each), D Tallon (0-1f), C Glass (0-1 ‘45’) 

Scorers for Errigal Ciaran: T Canavan (1-4, 3f), D Canavan (0-3, 1f), R Canavan (0-2), P Óg McCartan (0-2), P McGirr, M Kavanagh (0-1 each) 

GLEN: C Bradley; C Mulholland, R Dougan, C Carville; A Doherty, M Warnock, E Mulholland; C Glass, E Bradley; E Doherty, J Doherty, C Convery; C Gallagher, D Tallon, C McGuckian 

Subs: T Flannagan for C Gallagher (HT), S O’Hara for C Convery (47m), A McGonigle for A Doherty (62m) 

ERRIGAL CIARAN: D McAnenly; Ciaran Quinn, A McCrory, D Morrow; Cormac Quinn, N Kelly, P Óg McCartan; M Kavanagh, P Harte; B McDonnell, T Canavan, P McGirr; R Canavan, D Canavan, J Oguz 

Subs: C Corrigan for McGirr (44m), P O’Hanlon for Morrow (44m), E Kelly for Kavanagh (49m), O Robinson for Ciaran Quinn (60m) 

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down) 

