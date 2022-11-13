Eye-catching cameo from super sub O’Dwyer helps drive Drom-Inch to Munster crown

Drom-Inch (Tipperary) 0-14

Scariff Ogonnelloe (Clare) 0-8

Another great battle between these two excellent teams eventually went the way of Drom-Inch, as they regained the AIB Munster club senior camogie championship title at Mallow today.

These sides are no strangers to each other, and it was no surprise to see them tied on six occasions, before the Tipperary titleholders pushed on in the fourth quarter, powering their way to a six-point victory.

So many players stepped up in those closing stages for Pat Ryan’s charges, but none more so than substitute Katie O’Dwyer who impacted brilliantly - still a minor - she rifled over three brilliant points from play in the final 10 minutes to stretch the lead to five.

When Eimear McGrath - from another great Tipperary sporting family - tapped over a penalty after a foul on Miriam Campion, they were home and hosed.

As defending champions, Scariff Ogonnelloe contributed enormously, but once Drom-Inch got to grips with the situation, they wouldn’t be outdone.

Defensively the winners were heroic, they kept Scariff scoreless for the final 20 minutes, and up front Eimear McGrath (0-7) and Niamh Treacy (0-3) were candidates for player of the match, which was awarded to Treacy.

The excellent Treacy, who roamed out the field, gave her side an early lead after a surging run through the centre. It didn’t take long for free-taker Mairéad Scanlon to reply with Scariff Ogonnelloe’s first point following a foul on Labhaoise O’Donnell.

With Treacy leading the way, Drom-Inch edged ahead, and when Eimear McGrath found the range from a free, the Tipperary champions were 0-3 to 0-1 in front.

They were winning the physical stakes, but they weren’t getting the rewards on the scoreboard. Scanlon’s second placed ball in the ninth minute made sure the Clare side stayed in touch.

Growing in confidence, and with the breeze at their backs, Scariff Ogonnelloe had an opportunity to raise a green flag on the quarter hour mark, but after a great run by Aoife Power, Drom goalkeeper Caoimhe Bourke stood her ground.

Power made amends though, slotting over to put her side into the ascendancy for the first time, 0-4 to 0-3 in the 21st minute There was a real competitive edge to this decider now, and a great strike from Eimear McGrath levelled matters for the third time.

Again, Eimear McGrath was called upon following a foul on Treacy, her third point of the half leaving Drom-Inch one up.

However, and not to be outdone, Scanlon ensured the teams would go to the dressing-room on parity, 0-5 apiece.

Thirty-six seconds into the second-half, Treacy found the target once more after a tremendous surge down the middle. Eimear McGrath followed, for her side to go two up.

Both teams came out of the traps quickly, Power showing unbelievable composure to arrow over two points - her second was a delightful finish.

With just five minutes gone, it was 0-7 apiece after a hectic restart.

It was 0-8 each on 40 minutes, both sides soaking huge amounts of pressure.

Anne Eviston and Eimear McGrath points swung the momentum the Drom way, 0-10 to 0-8.

The game was still in the melting pot. It needed something special. It came in the form of super sub O’Dwyer.

Drom-Inch will meet Loughgiel Shamrocks (Antrim) or Slaughtneil (Derry) - the Ulster final is due to be played next weekend - in the All-Ireland semi-final next month.

Scorers for Drom-Inch: E McGrath (0-7, 0-4 frees, 0-1 pen), N Treacy and K O’Dwyer (0-3 each), A Eviston (0-1).

Scorers for Scariff Ogonnelloe: M Scanlon (0-4 frees), A Power (0-3), J Daly (0-1).

Drom-Inch: C Bourke; A Greed, C Brennan, M Ryan; E Cahill, M Eviston (Capt), A McGrath; N Long, M Burke; E McGrath, N Treacy, C Shanahan; A Eviston, M Campion, N Ryan.

Subs: J Ryan for N Ryan (47), K O’Dwyer for N Long (49), S McGrath for M Burke (61).

Scariff Ogonnelloe: R Daly; H McGee, S Daly, A McGee; C Doyle, R Minogue, A Barrett (Capt); A Walsh, L Daly; J Daly, M Scanlon, L O’Donnell; A Rodgers, A Power, L Grady.

Subs: C McNamara for L Grady (48), B Wiley Murphy for H McGee (49), A Corbett for J Daly (55).

Referee: Andrew Larkin (Cork).