Adrian O’Brien joins Clare hurling backroom team

The Kilmallock man has coached Ballyea and St Finbarr's to senior hurling titles this year
St Finbarrs and Ballyea coach Adrian O'Brien. Pic: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 16:49
John Fogarty

Adrian O’Brien is to join Clare’s senior hurlers as their new strength and conditioning coach.

The Kilmallock man, who has coached Ballyea and St Finbarr's to Clare and Cork senior hurling titles this year, will join Brian Lohan’s group later this month when inter-county training resumes.

O’Brien had been Limerick senior footballers’ S&C coach this past season. He has temporarily stepped down ahead of Ballyea and St Finbarr's Munster semi-final next Sunday but will return to prepare the winners for the final against Ballygunner or Na Piarsaigh.

O’Brien joins fellow Limerick man James Moran in Lohan’s management team. Another Limerick man Mike Carmody had previously worked with The Banner in the strength and conditioning area.

