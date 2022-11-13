'It was a difficult situation' - praise for Ballybay boss after decision to stand aside for Kilcoo clash 

Kilcoo boss Conleith Gilligan has complimented club member Jerome Johnston for stepping down as Ballybay co-manager for this Ulster Club SFC quarter-final.

Given that his three sons and six nephews were on the Kilcoo panel, Johnston felt it was inappropriate to take charge of the Monaghan champions for the game.

Asked if it was a distraction for Kilcoo, former Derry star Gilligan said it was a motivation for his sons Shealan, Jerome junior and Ryan: “Look, you can’t ignore it. You obviously have sons. The boys were brilliant within the team. I’ve never seen them as focused and there was a wee bit of pressure on them coming into the game because of it. I thought they performed really well. It was a difficult situation for everybody. I thought Jerome handled it brilliantly and it’s just unfortunate the way it turned out.”

Kilcoo’s form coming out of Down hadn’t set the world alight and Ballybay were fancied in some quarters but Gilligan defended the quality of the county’s senior championship.

“I think there’s a lot of strange thinking about the Down championship. Every year it’s extra-time, it’s replays, it’s nearly gone. It’s as competitive a championship as anywhere in the country and it’s really good preparation coming into the championship because the games are so tight.

“Did I foresee that game going like that? Absolutely not. Basically playing to their numbers, they usually score 14, 15, 16 points a game and we knew we would have to get up around that to match them and they didn’t get that today and our defence from corner forward out was probably the reason for that.”

Kilcoo face Enniskillen Gaels in an Ulster semi-final and Gilligan is wary of the Fermanagh men. “It was a great win for them in tough conditions, extra-time and penalties. That sort of momentum you can’t buy. A championship like that is hard to win and you saw how good Derrygonnelly were, so to win that Fermanagh championship they have to be at the top end of this competition.”