Jack Chambers urges strong sanctions for Leinster hurling brawl

The game between Naomh Barróg and Oulart-The-Ballagh in Parnell Park was marred by violence
Jack Chambers urges strong sanctions for Leinster hurling brawl

Screenshot of video footage of brawl between Naomh Barróg and Oulart-The-Ballagh

Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 16:26
John Fogarty

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers has again voiced his displeasure at violence at GAA games following a brawl in the Leinster Club intermediate quarter-final in Dublin on Saturday.

The game between Naomh Barróg and Oulart-The-Ballagh in Parnell Park was marred by violence that involved players, mentors and supporters approximately 10 minutes before the end of second-half normal time.

Video footage of the melee shows one person in the stand wielding a hurley and at least attempting to strike another person. It is understood two Oulart-The-Ballagh players were sent off following the ugly scenes. The game went to extra-time and penalties and was won by the Dublin side.

Chambers, who has spoken in recent months about other unseemly incidents at GAA games, called for a thorough investigation. "We've seen strong sanctions for other violent incidents that occurred during the summer and since then, and we need to see similar follow-through on sanctions for anyone involved in such a melee.

Leinster chairman Pat Teehan condemned the violence and confirmed an investigation would be taking place following the release of the referee's report. But he also described the scenes as “isolated” in the context of the number of matches organised by the GAA.

"We play hundreds of games every weekend in a spirit of enjoyment for both players and spectators and unfortunately we get isolated incidents which are rightly highlighted in the media and elsewhere, because they have no place in our games. We must deal them in as harsh a manner as we can, but also in a fair manner.” 

A statement from An Gardá Síochána to RTÉ read: "In general terms, this incident, similar to other footage circulating online, emanated from the field of play and was confined to the match venue, which is first and foremost the responsibility of event officials, stewards and the Sporting body concerned. Any complaints made to An Garda Síochána arising from such incidents are fully investigated.”

More in this section

Conleith Gilligan 13/11/2022 'It was a difficult situation' - praise for Ballybay boss after decision to stand aside for Kilcoo clash 
Rathmore withstand An Ghaeltacht rally to return to senior ranks Rathmore withstand An Ghaeltacht rally to return to senior ranks
Galway v Tipperary - Bord Gais Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U21 Championship Semi-Final Eye-catching cameo from super sub O’Dwyer helps drive Drom-Inch to Munster crown
Limerick Football Squad Portraits 2021

Adrian O’Brien joins Clare hurling backroom team

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.222 s