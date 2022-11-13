Jack Chambers urges strong sanctions for Leinster hurling brawl

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers has again voiced his displeasure at violence at GAA games following a brawl in the Leinster Club intermediate quarter-final in Dublin on Saturday.

The game between Naomh Barróg and Oulart-The-Ballagh in Parnell Park was marred by violence that involved players, mentors and supporters approximately 10 minutes before the end of second-half normal time.

Video footage of the melee shows one person in the stand wielding a hurley and at least attempting to strike another person. It is understood two Oulart-The-Ballagh players were sent off following the ugly scenes. The game went to extra-time and penalties and was won by the Dublin side.

Chambers, who has spoken in recent months about other unseemly incidents at GAA games, called for a thorough investigation. "We've seen strong sanctions for other violent incidents that occurred during the summer and since then, and we need to see similar follow-through on sanctions for anyone involved in such a melee.

Leinster chairman Pat Teehan condemned the violence and confirmed an investigation would be taking place following the release of the referee's report. But he also described the scenes as “isolated” in the context of the number of matches organised by the GAA.

"We play hundreds of games every weekend in a spirit of enjoyment for both players and spectators and unfortunately we get isolated incidents which are rightly highlighted in the media and elsewhere, because they have no place in our games. We must deal them in as harsh a manner as we can, but also in a fair manner.”

A statement from An Gardá Síochána to RTÉ read: "In general terms, this incident, similar to other footage circulating online, emanated from the field of play and was confined to the match venue, which is first and foremost the responsibility of event officials, stewards and the Sporting body concerned. Any complaints made to An Garda Síochána arising from such incidents are fully investigated.”