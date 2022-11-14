Kilcoo show class to hold off battling Ballybay

KILCOO (Down) 2-14

BALLYBAY PEARSE BROTHERS (Monaghan) 1-7

Kilcoo absorbed some early turbulence but from a long way out it was plain sailing for the All-Ireland champions as they took a further step towards retaining the Ulster title.

Watched by a decent 3,543 crowd in Clones, this provincial quarter-final was more competitive than the final scoreline suggested. Micheál Rooney provided the coup de grace with a 59th minute goal but Kilcoo were rarely troubled in the second half.

Ryan Johnston’s superb finish for a goal four minutes into the second half sent Conleith Gilligan’s side on their way. Ballybay did respond with the next two points but the Down men followed them with three of their own and were able to see the game out largely on their own terms.

The build-up to the game had been dominated by Ballybay co-manager Jerome Johnston’s refusal to man the sideline and plot the downfall of his club, sons and nephews. If it prompted some needle between the sides, it was minimal, although Kilcoo midfielder Dylan Ward was slightly fortunate to remain on the field after picking up a yellow card and then discovered not to be wearing a gumshield, which is a bookable offence. He was eventually dismissed in second half additional time.

Ballybay had three early scoring chances, one of them a goal attempt, but a combination of late Kilcoo interventions and shots dropping short snookered them. Instead, it was Kilcoo who converted all of their four opening opportunities, the first three from placed balls before Callum Doherty registered the first score from play in the 11th minute.

Kilcoo’s breakneck attacks and strength under the Ballybay kick-out was the difference until Daniel Caraher was brought down in the Kilcoo box in the 17th minute after a Colm Lennon shot came off the post. Shane McGuinness’ finish from the spot was a convincing one and tied up the game.

However, the Monaghan champions added just one more point in the remainder of the half. Kilcoo’s response to the setback was excellent, three of four scores without reply coming from their full-back line. Lennon brought Ballybay to within a goal at the break, 1-2 to 0-8, but there was no doubt who were the better team.

“They scored 14 goals in the Monaghan championship and got two against a really good Crossmaglen team so we knew that was in them,” said Gilligan of Ballybay’s goal threat. “Even in the first half, they did open us up for two goal chances that I suppose we wouldn’t have been happy about. If they had got one of them, the game would have been slightly different in the second half.

“They won the toss and opted to play with the breeze and we knew we would be under pressure right from the start and we coped with it really well.

“I think the penalty came at a very good time for them where I thought we were very dominant and I thought we might have been able to kick on but we didn’t and let them in and that allowed the game to be taken to half-time. Then we had to regroup and go again and once we kicked on it helped.”

Johnston’s emphatic finish from an acute angle and teed up by Conor Laverty was the catalyst for Kilcoo to dictate the tempo. “Once we got that second goal and kept on, the game opened up and suited us but for long periods Ballybay were very similar to last week and we knew what it was going to be."

A total of four points, three from play, were provided by the Kilcoo full-back line whose determination to move as soon as possession was won said plenty about their appetite. In stifling Ballybay with blocks and winning 50-50 ball, Ryan McEvoy was a standout performer.

Paul Finlay, at 39 playing in what might be his last ever senior appearance in his beloved maroon and white, was replaced in additional time to the adulation of his club’s supporters. It was a fitting finale on an otherwise forgettable day for Ballybay.

Scorers for Kilcoo: P. Devlin (0-4, 3 frees, 1 45); R. Johnston (1-1); M. Rooney (1-0); R. McEvoy (1 free), Aaron Branagan, C. Doherty (0-2 each); J. Johnston (mark), N. Kane (free), C. Laverty (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballybay Pearse Brothers: S. McGuinness (1-0, pen); P. Finlay (0-2, 1 free); T. Kerr (45), C. Lennon, C. Galligan, A. Toner, D. Ward (free) (0-1 each).

KILCOO: N. Kane; M. Rooney, Aaron Branagan, R. McEvoy; N. Branagan, D. Branagan, Anthony Morgan; Aaron Morgan, Dylan Ward; C. Doherty, R. Johnston, S. Johnston; P. Devlin, J. Johnston, C. Laverty (j-c).

Subs for Kilcoo: T. Fettes for Anthony Morgan (39); S. McCusker for C. Doherty (52); Aidan Branagan (j-c) for N. Branagan (59); C. Rooney for R. Johnston, M. Hynes for M. Rooney (both 60+1).

Sent off: Dylan Ward (70+4, second yellow).

BALLYBAY PEARSE BROTHERS: J. Sniauksta; M. Hannon, T. McSkean, E. McKearney (c); S. Monaghan, C. Lennon, R. Wylie; Dessie Ward, D. Wylie; C. Galligan, S. McGuinness, D. Caraher; P. Finlay, C. McGuinness, T. Kerr.

Subs for Ballybay Pearse Brothers: A. Toner for D. Caraher (h-t); S. McQuillan for D. Ward (blood 46-49); B. Wylie for S. Monaghan (51); P. O’Neill for E. McKearney (56); S. McQuillan for D. Wylie (60+1); T. Keenan for P. Finlay (60+2).

Referee: N. Cullen (Fermanagh).