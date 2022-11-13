Blarney win first ever county football title

Blarney 4-6 Fr O’Neill’s 2-11

Two goals in the last ten minutes from Denis McSweeney and Seán Crowley gave Blarney their first ever adult football county title as they pipped Fr O’Neill’s in a thrilling finale to the Bons Secours Cork JBFC in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon.

A Billy Dunne goal twelve minutes into the second half had put O’Neill’s into the driving seat and when Dunne and Daniel Harrington pushed them four clear, 2-10 to 2-6, with ten to play they looked set to be on course for a county double after winning the Senior ‘A’ hurling title five weeks ago.

Blarney had other ideas, however. McSweeney cracked home a goal to bring them within one and though Kevin O’Sullivan pushed O’Neill’s two clear again, man-of-the-match Keith Costello then fed Crowley and he finished to the net to give his side a slender lead that they defended to the end.

The sides were level three times across an entertaining opening period that was built around three goals, two for Blarney and one for O’Neill’s. A couple of points from Shane McAuley and Tomás Millerick gave O’Neill’s an early lead but Blarney were soon ahead thanks to an Alan McEvoy point and a goal from Vincent O’Mahony after he linked well with Olan Hegarty.

The East Cork side were moving the ball with a bit more purpose though, and successive scores from McAuley, Kevin O’Sullivan and Billy Dunne soon had them back in front. Again, Blarney responded impressively with a point from captain Keith Costello and a cracking goal from McEvoy. This time they took some momentum from their major as points from Cian Barrett and Cathal Hegarty outnumbered a McAuley free to leave them leading by 2-4 to 0-6 with half-time approaching.

Jason Hankard had been a good outlet for O’Neill’s from restarts and his third clean catch was followed by a searching delivery into the Blarney square. When it arrived, Dunne and McAuley fought for the break with Dunne eventually getting his hands on the ball before planting it past Brian O’Sullivan. McAuley’s fourth free then ensured that the sides went into the break even, 1-7 to 2-4.

Then, in a game of tight margins, Crowley’s late goal proved to be the deciding factor.

Scorers for Blarney: A McEvoy (1-1), V O’Mahony, D McSweeney and S Crowley (1-0 each), C Foley, O Hegarty, C Hegarty (free), K Costello and C Barrett (0-1 each).

Scorers for Fr O’Neill’s: B Dunne (2-2), S McAuley (0-4, frees), D Harrington (frees) and K O’Sullivan (0-2 each), T Millerick (0-1).

BLARNEY: B O’Sullivan; D Lordan, S Mullane, B Hallihan; S O’Grady, P O’Connor, V O’Mahony; C Foley, O Hegarty; S Barrett, K Costello (c), D McSweeney; C Barrett, A McEvoy, C Hegarty.

Subs: S Crowley for Foley (42), R O’Donovan for Hegarty (47), M O’Leary for O’Mahony (50).

FR O’NEILL’S: D O’Reilly; R Kenneally, N Griffin, M Millerick; T Millerick, D Harrington, J Barry; S O’Connor, P Hassett; J Millerick, J Hankard, E Motherway (c); S McAuley, K O’Sullivan, B Dunne.

Subs: P McMahon for Barry (inj, 18), P Butler for J Millerick (blood (29 – 30 inj), P Butler for O’Connor (50), L O’Driscoll for McCauley (54), D O’Neill for J Millerick (57).

Referee: Ciarán Murphy (Glanworth).