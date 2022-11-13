Éire Óg's 15-minute explosion sets up O'Rahilly's date

Munster Club SFC quarter-final: Éire Óg 3-11 The Nire 0-5

A devastating third-quarter that was as good as anything Éire Óg have produced over the past two years helped them book a trip to Tralee in two weeks' time when recording an emphatic 15-point victory over a shellshocked Nire outfit.

In that 15 minutes, the Ennis side were rampant in hitting 3-5 without reply to put a turgid and laboured first-half performance well and truly behind them thanks to the deadly full-forward line duo of Gavin Cooney and Mark McInerney.

After the sides were level at 0-2 apiece at the break it was The Nire that edged ahead inside the first minute when Aaron Ryan fisted a point, but it was just the cue for an Éire Óg explosion, with captain Cooney leading the charge.

He levelled matters within 30 seconds and then blasted home a great goal in the 32nd minute to put them three up on and their way to that date with Kerins O’Rahilly’s when a Munster final place will be up for grabs.

The Nire lost heart and Éire Óg sensed blood and didn’t let the ball go beyond half-way in adding a further 2-4 by the three-quarter stage to move 3-7 to 0-3 clear and out of sight.

Mark McInerney grabbed the second goal in the 42nd minute and then almost straight from the kick-out Cooney shook the rigging once more, with both men hitting 1-3 and 2-2 respectively in a purple patch that will live long in the memory of Ennis football people.

Thereafter it was about coasting home in front of the sparse attendance of 695, with substitutes like David Reidy and Philip Talty making impressive cameos before The Nire's misery was completed when Craig Guiry was red-carded before the end.

Scorers for Éire Óg: G Cooney (2-4, 2f), M McInerney (1-4, 1f, 1 ’45), P Talty (0-2), D O’Neill (0-1).

Scorers for The Nire: D Ryan (0-3f), T Guiry (0-1), A Ryan (0-1).

ÉIRE ÓG: S Daniels; M Doherty, A Fitzgerald, R Lanigan; C Russell, A McGrath, É O’Connor; D O’Neill, D McNamara; N McMahon, I Ugwueru, O Cahill; G Cooney, M McInerney, J Collins.

Subs: D Reidy for McMahon (40), P Talty for McInerney (47), C O’Halloran for Cahill (54), L Corry for Lanigan (58), D D’Auria for for Ugwueru (59).

THE NIRE: S Ryan; J Mulcahy, T Barron, S Boyce; D Ryan, J McGrath, F Hallinan; S Walsh, T Guiry; D Guiry, A Ryan, J Barron; C Walsh, C Guiry, K Cuddy.

Subs: D Meehan for Boyce (47).

Referee: J Ryan